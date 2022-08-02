Ruder Finn Senior MD James Lawler Named as one of PRWeek's 40 Under 40

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn's Senior Managing Director, James Lawler, has been named as an honoree on PRWeek's 40 Under 40. The 40 Under 40 list recognizes individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing.

As Founder and CEO of Osmosis Films, Ruder Finn's creative studio and production company, James Lawler provides striking visual and storytelling content that distills complexity through an empathetic and creative lens.

Today, the team at Osmosis makes creative work that spans a stunningly wide array of subjects, industries, and formats, for hundreds of clients including Climate Now, the multimedia platform fighting climate change founded by Lawler. Much of Osmosis' work involves taking the complicated science behind breakthrough medical treatments, lifesaving innovations, and energy science, and making it easily digestible for the public through films, animation, websites, and interactive design. Osmosis team members work in an integrated way with account teams at Ruder Finn to develop and execute creatively ambitious work on behalf of clients, contributing valuable content as a part of holistic campaigns and helping clients meet business goals. Lawler founded Osmosis in 2011, which was then purchased by Ruder Finn in 2020.

"And the vanguard of this brave new world is wonderfully represented each year by the diverse and energetic group of individuals who fight off fierce competition and are named to PRWeek's annual 40 Under 40 list," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, of PRWeek. "They are focused on doing excellent work for their employers while also making the world a better place. And that has never been more important than in these febrile and tumultuous times."

The award will be presented at an in-person ceremony on October 27th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., Peppercomm, Comunicad, Mantis PR, RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

