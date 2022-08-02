Parker Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season

Highlights Include Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, The Sound of Music, and The Clairvoyants
PARKER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Arts recently announced their much-anticipated 2022-2023 show season. The season includes concerts by multi-platinum recording artist and Academy of Country Music® Award winner Sara Evans, rock and pop legends Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Night Ranger and A Flock of Seagulls, legendary singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Lee Greenwood, and Emmy® Award winner John Tesh and his Big Band Live.
As always, Parker Arts is bringing top-tier musical theater to Parker, including performances of The Addams Family, The Sound of Music, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Holiday classics are also returning to the PACE Center & Schoolhouse stages, along with A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, featuring a cast of Broadway's best, and shadow dance team, The Silhouettes, from America's Got Talent: The Champions. Families are also invited to a special movie presentation of Elf in the PACE Center theater.
"We're thrilled to have such a great mix of acts this season," said Parker Arts Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. "With so many different shows, from country and rock to shadow dance and musical theater, there really is something for everyone."
For tickets and more information, visit ParkerArts.org.
Check out the full season below:
- Uncharted Music Series: Carly Burruss
- Berlin featuring Terri Nunn
- Uncharted Music Series: Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project
- Friday Night Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz
- The Comedy Zone
- Katherine Dines of Hunk Ta Bunk Da
- The Clairvoyants Experience
- Night Ranger
- A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff
- Choir!Choir!Choir!
- Parker Symphony Orchestra: Czech, Please!
- Friday Night Jazz: So the Story Goes with Robert Johnson
- School of Breaking
- The Rocket Man Show
- Dry Bar Comedy
- The Addams Family, the musical
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Paddington Gets in a Jam
- BoDeans
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobile
- Sara Evans
- Lee Greenwood
- Uncharted Music Series: Rapid Grass
- The Silhouettes
- A Rocky Mountain Christmas
- The Boy Band Project Holiday Edition
- Holiday Movie: Elf
- A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show
- A Classic Parker Holiday
- The Nutcracker
- The Sound of Music, the musical
- The Pirates of Penzance—Opera Colorado
- Jungle Book
- Uncharted Music Series: Adam Ezra Group
- Parker Symphony Orchestra: Shakespeare in Love
- Friday Night Jazz: The Music of Nat King Cole with Robert Johnson
- Uncharted Music Series: Griffin House
- Justin Willman
- Celtic Steps
- John Tesh
- Friday Night Jazz: Ladies of Jazz
- Garrison Keillor Tonight
- Animal Farm
- A Flock of Seagulls w/Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience
- Piano Battle (Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern)
- Uncharted Music Series: Meaghan Farrell
- Parker Chorale: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (Beatles Tribute)
- KILLER? A Photographic Exploration (Amos Nachoum: Dispelling the Misconceptions)
- Cirque Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque
- Parker Symphony Orchestra: Arabian Nights
- Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
PARKER ARTS encompasses the many facilities and events that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international, cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. The PACE Center is home to a 534-seat theater, art gallery, event room, dance studio, culinary kitchen, and several classrooms. The historic Schoolhouse houses a cozy 200-seat theater, small art gallery, dance studio, and vintage classrooms. The century-old Ruth Memorial Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the perfect setting for small weddings, church groups or quiet meetings. For more information about Parker Arts, visit www.ParkerArts.org.
CONTACT:
Taylor Rosty
Lasso Digital
307.262.3646 | taylor@lassodigital.co
View original content:
SOURCE Parker Arts