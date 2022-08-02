Brake innovator to showcase new product line, debut Stellar Performance Award at renowned vintage racing event

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Brakes is launching its innovative line of Periodic Wave™ disc brakes in a dramatic way, serving as the Preferred Brake of the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion August 17- 20 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Orbis Brakes launches in historic fashion as Preferred Brake of Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (PRNewswire)

Brake innovator to showcase new product line, debut Stellar Performance Award at renowned vintage racing event

This year's Rolex Reunion will curate the largest exhibition of winning or historically significant Le Mans cars ever assembled for display and exhibition laps. It is one of only two events worldwide to feature cars currently in private collections or museums returned to racetrack performance. The four-day event is a featured attraction of Monterey Car Week.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion represents the first event sponsorship for Orbis Brakes, the Northern California company that is making news through a partnership with NASA that produced the Periodic Wave™ disc brake, a proprietary design that uses advanced aerodynamics to provide superior surface cooling, reduce dangerous brake fade, and extend vehicle range and fuel efficiency. Orbis Brakes has also attracted attention with its potential to lower environmental impact. Weighing 50% less on average than conventional cast iron brakes, Orbis Brakes are expected to lower carbon consumption across the supply chain, while reducing harmful brown emissions.

Attendees at Laguna Seca will be given a first look at Orbis brake designs, including the NextWave™ and FutureWave™ models engineered to bridge the full brake spectrum.

Orbis will also use the Monterey spotlight to present the first ever Stellar Performance in Braking Award, an honor bestowed to drivers exhibiting superior braking maneuvers on the racetrack. The first award will be given to Alex Zanardi in honor of his last lap pass of Bryan Herta in the final race of the 1996 PPG Indy Car World Series at the same Laguna Seca raceway, still considered one of the greatest passes in the history of motorsports. Another Stellar Performance Award will be awarded to one of this year's Rolex Reunion competitors as determined by a panel of judges. The Stellar Performance in Braking will become an ongoing award from Orbis, using in-car footage submitted by drivers and teams.

Orbis Brakes will host a Pre-Award Ceremony, Trophy Display & Moet Champagne Toast prior to its presentation of the Stellar Performance in Braking Award on Saturday, August 20th, 4:45 to 5:45 at the Orbis Brakes Booth located in the paddock across from the Le Mans Heritage display.

Orbis Brakes in the News

MotorTrend

https://www.motortrend.com/news/nasa-orbis-high-performance-brakes-tesla-model-s-plaid/

GearJunkie

https://gearjunkie.com/motors/orbis-brakes

Invest in Orbis Brakes on StartEngine

https://www.startengine.com/orbis-brakes/

Media Contact:

Chance Claxton

Phone: 415.310.8780

Email: chance@orbisbrakes.com

(PRNewsfoto/Orbis Brakes Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbis Brakes Inc.