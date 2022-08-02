MEDIA MATTERS WORLDWIDE IS AD AGE'S GOLD MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR

The Honor Caps an Award Streak for The Women-Owned Independent Agency

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide , one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies in the U.S., was honored by Ad Age as Media Agency of the Year in its Small Agency Awards. This is the second consecutive year the agency was honored by the magazine. The award contest honors the independent agencies producing groundbreaking work and teams strategizing and executing ideas that directly compete with advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners. Media Matters Worldwide (MMWW) showed its strength and creativity by producing innovative and exciting work that drives clients' brand building, outcomes, and business growth.

Media Matters Worldwide (PRNewsfoto/Media Matters Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

Judann Pollack, Ad Age executive editor said about the winners : "They may be small in number of employees, but these shops are proven to have big ideas and big ambitions. Their work is as good as—or in many cases better—than that turned out by agencies many times their size. They have proven time and time again that they are nimble, adaptable and able to compete with the giants."

The Ad Age editorial staff chooses the winners based on business momentum, creative prowess and effectiveness of campaigns, breadth of its work, and how the agency approaches future growth. In addition, the editors look at the agency's culture, team member benefits and enrichment programs, and how it is working to diversify its talent base.

"Over the past year, our investment in new tools, policies, and our culture spurred a metamorphosis that paralleled a year of explosive business growth–like our AI Agile Mix Modeling tool and benefits like increasing days off for parents to bond with their babies during the first year," said

Taji Zaminasli

, Co-Founder, MMWW. "We emerged as a stronger, more adept, and better business partner to our clients and a place where team members grow and thrive."

As the only women-owned agency to be honored, MMWW's year-long winning streak kicked off with Ad Age's Silver Media Agency of the Year and a finalist honor for Campaign Magazine Media Agency of the Year. The agency is also an ANA B2B Northern California Innovation Award winner and was honored in industry shows such as the OMMA Awards and Campaign Magazine's US Media Awards. And cofounder Josy Amann was named a "Female Frontier '' winner by Campaign Magazine, recognizing the accomplishments of the most progressive and boundary-pushing women.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ad Age for the second year in a row for tackling our client's biggest business challenges and building an agency where people can do their best work," said Josy Amann, Co-Founder, MMWW. "We've always known we have an amazing team, but over the past two years the commitment, passion and creativity they've brought to our client work has been remarkable. This award is a testament to them."

Prior to the awards ceremony at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference, MMWW's Sara Owens, VP of Analytics and Data Sciences, took the stage to discuss "How to build an audience science discipline to create new revenue streams" with Ericka McCoy of Resonate and John Dioso of AdAge.

About Media Matters Worldwide

Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

