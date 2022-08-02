AES Named in the Top Ten on Fast Company's 2022 Ranking of Best Workplaces for Innovators

AES named the winner in the Best Workplaces for Early Career Innovators Category

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today was named to Fast Company's 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Innovators, ranked #7 and recognized both for its commitment to clean energy innovation and for developing talent and encouraging new ideas in the pursuit of leading-edge clean energy technologies. AES was also named the winner in the Standouts for Early Career Innovators category. The Fast Company list, online today and published in a special September print issue of the magazine, places AES among other global corporate giants, including Microsoft, Google, Genentech, and Siemens.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Innovation is at the heart of our mission to accelerate the future of energy," said Andres Gluski, AES President and CEO. "Attracting and retaining the best talent is absolutely essential to fulfilling that mission. We are a global leader in renewable technology and operations, energy storage and digital solutions thanks to our talented and motivated innovators and, on their behalf, we are greatly honored to receive this recognition."

Earlier this year, AES was also named to Fast Company's 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative companies, recognized for its innovations in the energy sector. AES was named along with other leading innovative companies, including SpaceX and Microsoft.

On an ongoing basis, AES works to support its people in fostering new ideas and new technologies that advance the development of the clean energy sector through internal programs and opportunities that foster innovation and, in turn, grow our portfolio of carbon-free, 24/7 renewable energy solutions. AES programs such as APEX (AES Performance Excellence) provide our people with opportunities to generate new ideas that can expand our businesses, operations, and the services we provide to our customers. For the past 15 years, AES' culture of ongoing improvement, combined with our adoption of new technologies through APEX and other innovation and transformation programs, have made AES a more agile and competitive company. Our people have implemented more than 4,500 unique and innovative projects, delivering more than $1.25 billion in financial benefits to the company.

AES Next works toward identifying new and innovative energy ventures that have the potential to provide leading-edge clean energy solutions on a global scale. AES Next initiatives have led to the creation or acquisition of game-changing investments in companies such as Fluence and Uplight. Fluence, a company created in partnership with Siemens, is the global leader in scalable energy storage technology and services, which went public in 2021. AES' investment in Uplight has allowed AES customers to implement digital technology and data to manage energy use, resulting in greater efficiency and lower customer costs.

"At AES, we foster innovation at all levels of our organization and invest in transformative new businesses. With that approach, we have seen tremendous returns on investment," Gluski said. "Our employee-generated initiatives drive the overall growth and success our company and make AES one of the world's top workplaces for innovators."

About The AES Corporation

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 14 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2021 revenues were $11 billion, and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AES CORP.