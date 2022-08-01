National Institute of Building Sciences Announces BI2022 Keynotes

Building Innovation 2022 takes place September 26-28 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has finalized the keynote speakers for Building Innovation 2022.

BI2022 is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions.

The BI2022 keynotes are:

Deanne Criswell , Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Kelly Alvarez Doran , Senior Director, Sustainability & Regenerative Design, MASS Design Group, and Director, Ha/f Research Studio, University of Toronto

Stacy Smedley , LEED AP BD+C, Executive Director, Building Transparency, and Senior Director, Sustainability, Skanska USA Building

"Building Innovation allows for professionals from across the built environment to meet, network, and learn about new strategies, trends, and technologies," says Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, Interim CEO of NIBS. "We are proud to present this year's keynote speakers – leaders who are moving the built environment in very important ways for the nation's benefit."

The National Institute of Building Sciences team is finalizing BI2022 preparations. Conference programming is built around three tracks: resilience, technology, and building performance and sustainability.

At BI2022, NIBS also will announce the winners of the following awards: NIBS Distinguished Service, Exceptional Woman in Building, Future Leaders, NIBS Innovator, NIBS DEI Leadership, and The Mortimer M. Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award. Two recipients of the Betty and Mort Marshall Memorial Scholarship also will be named. The scholarship was established to promote diversity in the building sciences and benefit students pursuing a career in architecture and engineering at a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

Building Innovation 2022 sponsors include the International Code Council, Dell Technologies, Tremco Construction Products Group, 84 Lumber, BSI, Session Board, Procore Technologies, Evolve Stone, PCI, Federal Emergency Management Agency, MADCAD, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, and industry supporters, Green Building Initiative, The Marshall Group, Ltd., and ASTM International. Building Enclosure is the BI2022 media partner.

For more information, visit Building Innovation 2022.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

