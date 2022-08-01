JISULIFE 2022 Summer Cool Party: FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan Designed for Campers

A passionate party with a portable battery camping fan designed perfectly to beat the summer heat

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun and summer heat continue this summer. JISULIFE 2022 summer cool party will end on August 7th, which afford various solutions to beat the summer heat. JISULIFE's FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan(Multifunctional Fan) , the new release at the start of June, is one of the ways to stay cool for campers in this burning summer.

As they said, it's unlimited, unbounded, and easy for all scenarios.

"There were so many times that I would have loved to have this. Especially when we were out camping, broken down on the side of the road after blowing a tire, and stopping at a hotel with broken AC."--Colleen.travels, a travel blogger on Instagram.

Designed to be a convenient and convertible outdoor fan, FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan could be a floor fan, a table fan, a ceiling fan, or even a camping lantern with switching different modes.

It's easily controlled with a portable size design & cordless control, and multifunctional with the external light.

"The remote and light are two added features that I really like. It can also extend to 28.8 inches & be used as a floor fan. If you're looking to cool off and still enjoy the great outdoors, this fan is definitely for you! Just in time for the heat of summer"--Karlie Stroup, a fashion blogger who loves travel.

FA37 is easily holdable in one hand with only 39.3oz in weight and a little space occupied size(9.1L*4.4W*9.1H inches only for fan). It is also a 180° adjustable & supportable & foldable fan that lets people enjoy airflow from different angles. With the detachable wireless remote, people can control 4 wind speeds, timer shutdown, and ambient lighting anywhere(MAX. 10m). Come with 2 brightness settings, users can also have a cooling party and flee from the dark at night by pressing the light button.

It's battery operated, cooling up to 26hrs, and crafted to be safe & convenient.

FA37 was built with a rechargeable lithium-ion 8000mAh battery which can supply up to 26hrs cooling time with just one charge. Its reassuring battery techs keep you safe by preventing overload, over-current, short-circuit, over-temperature, over-charged, and over-discharged. Consumers can enjoy outdoor activities and exploration without the risk of battery accidents.

4 different wind speed settings & Timer shutdown function.

"It has multiple adjustable fan speeds and let me tell you on the highest speed this fan is powerful! We even tested how far you can feel the breeze -- up to 10 feet away!" said Viviane, a lifestyle blogger on Instagram.

FA37 provides different cooling experiences with four modes: low-level, middle-level, high-level, and natural modes wherever users are.

JISULIFE 2022 summer cool party will end on August 7th. Get more time-limited surprises and details on the page of the campaign.

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team is always passionate about creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their Official Website and Summer Cool Party page .

