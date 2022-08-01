ELEPHANT.MONEY Is Now Listed on Bogged Finance and Coinbase Wallet

ELEPHANT.MONEY Is Now Listed on Bogged Finance and Coinbase Wallet

Fast-growing cryptocurrency is now accessible to even more investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEPHANT.MONEY , a fast-growing DeFi protocol that is revolutionizing the crypto space, today announced that it is now listed on both the Bogged Finance platform and Coinbase Wallet. This marks a step forward in making the community and protocol accessible to investors.

Elephant.Money logo (PRNewswire)

The brainchild of Tony "Bankteller" Perkins, the Elephant Money Ecosystem is a voluntary, sustainable and permissionless economic engine that offers high return and stable growth. ElephantMoney is a dual token ecosystem with a high growth ELEPHANT reflect token which rewards without farming or staking. In addition, the ecosystem is fueled by the TRUNK stable coin platform which offers high yield staking and a daily lossless community raffle.

"ELEPHANT.MONEY's recent integration into the Bogged Finance and Coinbase platforms proves that our ecosystem is solid and that we're progressing towards our next stage - this is a new way of approaching financial growth," said Perkins.

For more information about ELEPHANT.MONEY:

Website: https://elephant.money/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/elephant_money

Telegram: https://t.me/elephant_money

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElephantStatus

Medium: https://medium.com/elephant-money

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elephantstatus/

About ELEPHANT.MONEY:

ELEPHANT.MONEY implements a voluntary, sustainable and permissionless global economic engine on top of a collection of blue chip assets, a core rewards token (ELEPHANT), and a stable coin (TRUNK). The ELEPHANT.MONEY protocol is a 100% complete and finished product and provides yield and price appreciation in any market cycle.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elephant.Money