Banner Ventures Further Expands Investment Team as Demand for Partnership Capital Grows

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Ventures, a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses has announced another key addition to the team as Banner's pipeline and portfolio rapidly expand.

Since 2020 (and including deals which will be announced later this month) Banner's principals have partnered with founders by deploying more than $130M in growth equity and buyout capital. This portfolio includes investments in or acquisitions of 15 companies in 12 states, with approximately 2,500 employees across the portfolio. Banner Ventures also sponsored a SPAC, Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BNNR), which completed its $150M initial public offering in September of 2021.

Today Banner announced that Cooper Ainge has joined the firm as a Vice President. Prior to joining Banner, Mr. Ainge worked in technology investment banking with William Blair in New York City and Boston and then worked as an investment professional with Boston-based BV Investment Partners, a leading middle market firm with a long history of partnering with founders in the technology and business services sectors.

"As our portfolio and pipeline continue to grow, it is critical that we keep hiring the best. We could not be more excited about Cooper joining our team. His experience at BV in providing both growth and buyout capital to founders is a perfect fit for our investment focus at Banner and will be a great complement to our existing deal team," stated Tyler Price, Principal at Banner Ventures.

"We are thrilled with the expansion of our team and the trajectory of our firm," stated Tanner Ainge, Banner's Managing Partner. "We are building our platform to last—to be ready to support business owners and entrepreneurs at every stage and through every challenge or economic climate we might face together."

About Banner Ventures

Banner Ventures is a private equity & venture capital firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the United States. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Banner also maintains a strong presence in markets with a concentration of its investment team, portfolio companies or limited partners, including Phoenix, AZ, Las Vegas, NV, Southern California, Boise, ID, Dallas, TX, Chicago, IL and Boston, MA.

