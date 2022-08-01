Annovis Bio to Participate on Alzheimer's Association International Conference Panel

The Panel will be Moderated by Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, and Krista Lanctôt, Ph.D.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, announced that Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis, will be participating on the Systems Biology of Alzheimer's Disease Panel at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).

The panel will focus on the need and underpinning rationale for advancing novel therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer's disease. The four companies will present their novel approaches as well as their outlook on developments impacting clinical trials and patients.

The panel is scheduled to take place on August 4th, 2022, at 8-9:15 AM Pacific Time / 11 AM - 12:15 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live panel discussion through the AAIC 2022 conference site and archived webcast of the presentation on the Company's investor relations website at: www.annovisbio.com.

Details of the panel are as follows:

Panel Moderators:

Jeffrey Cummings , MD, ScD, Director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas ; Professor of Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University ; and Principal Investigator/Director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences-funded Center for Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience.

Krista Lanctôt, Ph.D., Director of the Neuropsychopharmacology Research Group at Sunnybrook Research Institute; Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Toronto ; and researcher in neuropsychiatric symptoms secondary to central nervous system pathology, neuroimaging, serum protein, lipid and metabolite biomarkers, and interventions.

Participants:

Raymond J. Tesi , MD, President, CEO, and acting CMO of INmune Bio

Hans Moebius , MD, Ph.D., CMO of Athira Pharma

John Didsbury , Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of T3D Therapeutics

Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which mode of action leads to lower levels of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in AD and PD patients, treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients. Additionally, buntanetap was shown to reduce biomarkers associated with AD or PD, it was well-tolerated and safe, and its pharmacokinetics were found to be in line with levels measured earlier in humans, meeting primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies that treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other chronic and acute neurodegenerative diseases. The Company believes that it is the only company developing a drug that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport, reduces inflammation and protects nerve cells from dying in chronic and acute neurodegeneration. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study, buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of buntanetap clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners, LLC

(303) 482-6405

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

