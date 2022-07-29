UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Pipe Hangers for Fire Protection Service

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the pipe hangers for Fire Protection Services identified below bear unauthorized UL Marks for the United States and Canada. These pipe hangers have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Model FR-62, FR-78, FR-91, FR-117, FR-169, DN50, DN65, DN80, DN100, or DN150 Pipe Hangers for Fire Protection Services
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Jinyao Machinery Co Ltd
Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that these products be removed from service.
Identification on the Products:
The Pipe Hangers bear unauthorized UL Marks and the following:
SMOOTHFLOW
FR APPROVED
One of the following Model numbers identified:
FR-62, FR-78, FR-91, FR-117, or FR-169
DN50, DN65, DN80, DN100, or DN150
For photos visit ul.com/solutions
Known to be distributed and sold by: Smoothflow Pumps Pty Ltd in Australia
