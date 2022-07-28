Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional And Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are:

Brand

Description

UPC Carton

UPC Case (if sold in cases)

Lot Code

Best By Date

Lyons Ready Care

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100466

10045796100463

4512

12/30/2022

5512

12/31/2022

5902

11/1/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

045796100442

10045796100449

0012

11/6/2022

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100497

10045796100494

1412

2/15/2023

6312

2/10/2023

9312

2/13/2023

9902

1/4/2023

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100503

10045796100500

8212

2/2/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100459

10045796100456

3512

12/29/2022

4512

12/30/2022

7902

11/3/2022

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100916

10045796100913

5312

2/9/2023

6312

2/10/2023

6512

3/2/2023

7512

3/3/2023

8512

3/4/2023

8902

1/3/2023

9902

1/4/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

045796100435

10045796100432

3712

1/18/2023

5212

12/1/2022

5712

1/20/2023

8512

1/3/2023

8902

11/4/2022

4712

1/19/2023

9902

11/5/2022

Lyons Barista Style

Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101654

10045796101651

2012

1/7/2023

3012

1/8/2023

3712

3/19/2023

4012

1/9/2023

5712

3/21/2023

5012

1/10/2023

Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101791

10045796101798

1612

3/7/2023

2612

3/8/2023

2712

3/18/2023

3612

3/9/2023

8412

2/22/2023

Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101807

10045796101804

0612

3/6/2023

2212

1/27/2023

3212

1/28/2023

4212

1/29/2023

6412

2/20/2023

7412

2/21/2023

Pirq

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008065

857690008164

5412

5/25/2023

6412

5/26/2023

7412

5/27/2023

8012

4/18/2023

9012

4/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008089

857690008140

8412

7/27/2023

9412

7/28/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008041

857690008157

3412

5/23/2023

4412

5/24/2023

5012

4/15/2023

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008065

857690008294

9012

4/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008089

857690008270

8412

7/27/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008041

857690008287

4412

5/24/2023

6012

4/16/2023

7012

4/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008300

857690008331

4412

7/23/2023

5412

7/24/2023

7012

6/16/2023

8012

6/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008300

857690008317

7012

6/16/2023

Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)

Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons

70074685656

70074685649

400254X00

8/1/2023

400264X00

8/1/2023

400274X00

8/1/2023

410364X00

9/1/2023

Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons

70074685670

70074685663

400244X00

8/1/2023

410354X00

9/1/2023

Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons

70074685632

70074685625

400194X00

8/1/2023

400204X00

8/1/2023

400214X00

8/1/2023

400224X00

8/1/2023

400234X00

8/1/2023

410294X00

9/1/2023

410304X00

9/1/2023

410314X00

9/1/2023

410334X00

9/1/2023

410344X00

9/1/2023

Aloha

Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096112355

10842096142359

8312

7/12/2023

9312

7/13/2023

Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096112379

10842096142373

7312

7/11/2023

Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096112348

10842096142342

7312

7/11/2023

Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
 4ct/330ml cartons

842096112386

10842096142380

0412

7/19/2023

9312

7/18/2023

Intelligentsia

ColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons

800222000969

10800222000966

9212

12/7/2022

Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons

800222000976

10800222000980

7112

1/4/2023

8112

1/5/2023

Kate Farms

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons

851823006904

851823006904

2512

6/1/2023

3512

6/2/2023

4512

6/3/2023

5512

6/4/2023

6512

6/5/2023

Oatly

Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)

190646630058

10190646630055

112

4/20/2023

1112

4/21/2023

2902

4/2/2023

3902

4/3/2023

4902

4/4/2023

6112

4/26/2023

9012

4/19/2023

Premier Protein

Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons

643843714477

643843714200

2412/2142BT

7/20/2023

3412/2143BT

7/21/2023

4612/2164BT

8/11/2023

5612/2165BT

8/12/2023

66122166BT

8/13/2023

Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons

643843715351

643843718642

0012/2100BT

6/8/2023

1012/2101BT

6/9/2023

1212/2121BT

6/29/2023

1612/2161BT

8/8/2023

2012/2102BT

6/10/2023

2212/2122BT

6/30/2023

3012/2103BT

6/11/2023

4012/2104BT

6/12/2023

Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons

643843715344

643843718581

9712/2179BT

8/26/2023

Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

643843713944

0612/2160BT

8/7/2023

4902/2094BT

6/2/2023

9512/2159BT

8/6/2023

Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

643843714736

4902/2094BT

6/2/2023

5902/2095BT

6/3/2023

6902/2096BT

6/4/2023

7902/2097BT

6/5/2023

8902/2098BT

6/6/2023

Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons

643843716686

643843716662

3212/2123BT

7/1/2023

4212/2124BT

7/2/2023

5212/2125BT

7/3/2023

62122126BT

7/4/2023

7212/2127BT

7/5/2023

Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons

643843716655

643843718567

8212/2128BT

7/6/2023

Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

643843720461

5902/2095BT

6/3/2023

MRE

Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573893

10810044573968

2112

4/22/2023

3112

4/23/2023

9612

6/18/2023

Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573916

10810044573944

3112

4/23/2023

4112

4/24/2023

5112

4/25/2023

Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573923

10810044573937

1112

4/21/2023

2112

4/22/2023

7612

6/16/2023

8612

6/17/2023

Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573909

10810044573951

0112

4/20/2023

1112

4/21/2023

6612

6/15/2023

7612

6/16/2023

Stumptown

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006878

10855186006875

3312

12/9/2022

4312

12/10/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006892

10855186006892

4312

12/10/2022

5312

12/11/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006892

10855186006892

6312

12/12/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006861

855186006861

0412

12/16/2022

1412

12/17/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
 12ct/325ml cartons

855156306847

10855186006844

2312

12/8/2022

3312

12/9/2022

Imperial

Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

074865927307

10074865927304

2312

2/6/2023

3312

2/7/2023

7112

1/22/2023

8112

1/23/2023

8612

3/14/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

0734730556147

10734730556144

5512

12/31/2022

5902

11/1/2022

6902

11/2/2022

7212

12/3/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

074865945493

10074865945490

0012

11/6/2022

2212

11/28/2022

3212

11/29/2022

4212

11/30/2022

5712

1/20/2023

6712

1/21/2023

9902

11/5/2022

Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

0734730310749

10734730310746

1902

12/27/2022

1312

2/5/2023

Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

074865927321

10074865927328

0012

1/5/2023

1412

2/15/2023

9512

3/5/2023

9902

1/4/2023

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

0734730556154

10734730556151

2512

12/28/2022

3512

12/29/2022

6902

11/2/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

074865945509

10074865945506

4212

11/30/2022

6212

12/2/2022

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyons-magnus-voluntarily-recalls-53-nutritional-and-beverage-products-due-to-the-potential-for-microbial-contamination-301595828.html

SOURCE Lyons Magnus

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.