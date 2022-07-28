Celebration marks groundbreaking of Old City development

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Ridge Construction Management and Lycoming College recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Old City Williamsport development project with a gathering at the building site along Basin Street between Third and Fourth Streets. The multi-phase development will begin with the build-out of 12 three-story residential townhomes and seven commercial units. Future phases of the project will include office space, additional commercial space, a parking structure, and a living rooftop park with a beer garden and food truck dining experience. Construction will begin later this summer with the first phase of the project expected to open to the public in the fall of 2023.

Pine Ridge's multi-use facility will breathe new life into Williamsport's Old City and revitalize the area.

Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College, welcomed guests, followed by Patrick Marty, chief of staff at Pennsylvania College of Technology, who provided a historical look at Williamsport's Old City. Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College, talked about the project as the next step in the revitalization of Old City, calling it a significant moment as he highlighted the power of partnerships in bringing about transformational change. Trachte also highlighted the role that State Senator Gene Yaw has played as an advocate for 12 successful grant projects that have laid the groundwork for a successful mixed-use project. Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter recognized all who played a role in bringing the project to fruition, stating his dedication to revitalization and economic development throughout all of Williamsport. Expressing his enthusiasm for the future and his commitment to energizing Old City, Jerry Lariviere, CEO of Pine Ridge Construction Management, invited attendees to join him as ground was broken on the project.

Pine Ridge's multi-use facility will breathe new life into Williamsport's Old City and revitalize the area as a livable, vibrant neighborhood. The design features a multi-modal element to help alleviate dependence on motor vehicles, making it more conducive to walking and cycling to the Susquehanna River Walk, or to downtown Williamsport via a new greenway on Willow Street. The new facility will also complement Lycoming College's Krapf Gateway Center and new Trachte Music Center, further enhancing the arrival sequence to the College.

The Old City Williamsport project is proceeding in partnership with the City of Williamsport, and Lycoming County.

"We are excited to start this project and be part of the continued evolution of our community that we care so much about. As we break ground, the preservation and revitalization of Old City remain Pine Ridge's top priorities," said Lariviere. "All parties involved have shared a consistent vision of what this space can and will be. The transformation will help breathe new life into the immediate area and community as a whole."

"Lycoming College has made a commitment to partner with local government and private investors to revitalize the Old City area of Williamsport. This event was significant as it signaled the beginning of the next phase of the initiative, which is the development of an exciting mixed-use facility that will anchor the continued transformation of Old City into a destination for local residents, students, faculty, and staff," said Trachte. "The College selected Pine Ridge as our partner to execute this economic development project because its leadership shares our vision for a vibrant neighborhood in Old City."

More information on the project can be found at https://www.oldcitywilliamsport.com/.

About Pine Ridge Construction Management

Pine Ridge Construction Management is a nationwide general contractor and construction management company with a strong focus on ground-up building and development of commercial, retail, and residential spaces. Pine Ridge brings an extensive background of full-service solutions in the areas of pre-construction management, project development, design-build, and general contracting. https://www.pineridgecm.com.

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 29 states and territories and 14 countries comprises a student body that is 36 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 387 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

