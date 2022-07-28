CBIZ REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER AND FIRST-HALF 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 29.9%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 11.4%
- GAAP EPS UP 275.0%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 26.0%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 262.9%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 29.9%
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 30.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 10.5%
- GAAP EPS UP 56.0%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 26.6%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 52.0%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 27.9%
CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
For the 2022 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $362.0 million, an increase of $83.3 million, or 29.9%, compared with $278.6 million reported for the same period in 2021. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $51.6 million, or 18.5%, to second-quarter 2022 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $31.7 million, or 11.4%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $31.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $8.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations was $32.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $27.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $55.7 million, compared with $42.9 million for the same period in 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, CBIZ recorded revenue of $753.7 million, an increase of $174.3 million, or 30.1%, over the $579.4 million recorded for the same period in 2021. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $113.8 million, or 19.6%, to revenue growth in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Same-unit revenue increased by $60.5 million, or 10.5%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $89.4 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $58.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations was $95.2 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $77.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $148.6 million, compared with $116.2 million for the same period in 2021.
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a non-recurring settlement charge of $30.5 million and a $6.4 million non-recurring gain on sale of operations. These items were eliminated to arrive at Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second-quarter and first-half periods ended June 30, 2021. In 2022, the Company incurred non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. These expenses were eliminated to report Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2022. Schedules reconciling Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in tables included in the release.
During the first half ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 884 thousand shares of its common stock on the open market. Between July 1, 2022, and July 27, 2022, the Company repurchased an additional 200 thousand shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on June 30, 2022, was $266.0 million with $323.2 million of unused borrowing capacity.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our exceptional performance for the second quarter and first half of 2022 is a direct result of our long-term strategy and focus on organic growth, strategic acquisitions and investments that strengthen our business and position us for the future. We continue to see growth across every major service line due to the ongoing demand for both our essential, recurring services and our project-based advisory services. In addition, the performance of our recent acquisitions is also helping to bolster our strong results. Earlier this month, we were pleased to welcome our latest acquisition, Stinnett and Associates, a professional advisory firm with offices in Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado."
"As a result of our strong organic growth for the first half of the year combined with the performance of our recent acquisitions, we are raising our full-year 2022 guidance to reflect anticipated revenue growth between 23% and 25% and growth in Adjusted earnings per share between 25% and 27%," Grisko concluded.
2022 Outlook
- The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 23% to 25% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of 19% to 21% in revenue growth.
- Although multiple factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of 52.5 million to 53.0 million shares.
- On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 45% to 48% per share, over the $1.32 per share reported in 2021, up from previous guidance of 43% to 46% per share.
- The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 25% to 27% over the Adjusted $1.66 reported for 2021, up from previous guidance of a 20% to 22% increase per share. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 361,952
100.0 %
$ 278,648
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
289,736
80.0
236,934
85.0
Gross margin
72,216
20.0
41,714
15.0
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
10,926
3.0
13,816
5.0
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
10.9
Operating income (loss)
61,290
17.0
(2,570)
(0.9)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,645)
(0.5)
(959)
(0.3)
Gain on sale of operations, net
135
—
6,385
2.3
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
(15,898)
(4.4)
8,373
3.0
Total other (expense) income, net
(17,408)
(4.9)
13,799
5.0
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
43,882
12.1
11,229
4.1
Income tax expense
12,622
2,616
Income from continuing operations
31,260
8.6
8,613
3.1
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(5)
(6)
Net Income
$ 31,255
8.6 %
$ 8,607
3.1 %
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.60
$ 0.16
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net income
$ 0.60
$ 0.16
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,531
53,769
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 55,732
$ 42,895
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 0.63
$ 0.50
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating (income) expenses
$ (13,338)
(3.7) %
$ 6,761
2.4 %
Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses
(1,811)
(0.5) %
850
0.3 %
Other (expense) income, net
(15,149)
(4.1) %
7,611
2.7 %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 72,216
$ (13,338)
$ 58,878
16.3 %
$ 41,714
$ 6,761
$ 48,475
17.4 %
Operating income (expense)
61,290
(15,149)
46,141
12.7 %
(2,570)
7,611
5,041
1.8 %
Other (expense) income, net
(15,898)
15,149
(749)
(0.2) %
8,373
(7,611)
762
0.3 %
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
43,882
—
43,882
12.1 %
11,229
—
11,229
4.0 %
(2)
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 753,674
100.0 %
$ 579,378
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
580,035
77.0
460,905
79.6
Gross margin
173,639
23.0
118,473
20.4
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
27,235
3.6
28,299
4.9
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
5.3
Operating income
146,404
19.4
59,706
10.2
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(2,904)
(0.4)
(1,836)
(0.3)
Gain on sale of operations, net
135
—
6,385
1.1
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
(22,301)
(3.0)
13,162
2.3
Total other (expense) income, net
(25,070)
(3.4)
17,711
3.1
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
121,334
16.0
77,417
13.3
Income tax expense
31,943
18,588
Income from continuing operations
89,391
11.9
58,829
10.2
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(9)
(13)
Net income
$ 89,382
11.9 %
$ 58,816
10.2 %
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.70
$ 1.09
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net income
$ 1.70
$ 1.09
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,736
54,109
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 148,629
$ 116,212
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 1.81
$ 1.43
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating (income) expenses
$ (19,005)
(2.5) %
$ 11,377
2.0 %
Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses
(2,622)
(0.3) %
1,346
0.2 %
Other (expense) income, net
(21,627)
(2.9) %
12,723
2.2 %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 173,639
$ (19,005)
$ 154,634
20.5 %
$ 118,473
$ 11,377
$ 129,850
22.4 %
Operating income (expense)
146,404
(21,627)
124,777
16.6 %
59,706
12,723
72,429
12.5 %
Other (expense) income, net
(22,301)
21,627
(674)
(0.1) %
13,162
(12,723)
439
0.1 %
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
121,334
—
121,334
16.1 %
77,417
—
77,417
13.4 %
(2)
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 259,308
$ 186,589
$ 548,054
$ 390,738
Benefits and Insurance Services
91,708
82,620
184,194
169,859
National Practices
10,936
9,439
21,426
18,781
Total
$ 361,952
$ 278,648
$ 753,674
$ 579,378
Gross Margin
Financial Services
$ 49,665
$ 35,669
$ 128,611
$ 98,072
Benefits and Insurance Services
16,688
14,844
36,517
35,150
National Practices
1,037
952
1,951
1,753
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(8,512)
(2,990)
(12,445)
(5,125)
Deferred compensation
13,338
(6,761)
19,005
(11,377)
Total
$ 72,216
$ 41,714
$ 173,639
$ 118,473
(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 89,382
$ 58,816
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
16,465
12,876
Gain on sale of operations, net
(135)
(6,385)
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
1,263
265
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
1,478
753
Stock-based compensation expense
6,428
5,454
Other noncash adjustments
4,899
4,882
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
119,780
76,661
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(91,263)
(10,354)
Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
28,517
66,307
Operating cash used in discontinued operations
(9)
(13)
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,508
66,294
Net cash used in investing activities
(89,756)
(40,137)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
91,655
(42,582)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
30,407
(16,425)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 180,881
$ 153,910
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,881
$ 4,677
Restricted cash
42,188
39,268
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
134,812
109,965
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 180,881
$ 153,910
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
3,881
1,997
Restricted cash
42,188
30,383
Accounts receivable, net
410,481
242,168
Current assets before funds held for clients
468,771
293,765
Funds held for clients
185,271
157,909
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
946,468
840,783
Total assets
1,972,597
1,627,934
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
344,219
265,174
Client fund obligations
187,129
158,115
Total long-term debt, net
263,718
154,851
Total liabilities
1,208,074
923,386
Treasury stock
(737,559)
(694,716)
Total stockholders' equity
764,523
704,548
Debt to equity
34.5 %
22.0 %
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
88
71
Shares outstanding
51,602
52,038
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
52,015
52,637
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,736
53,723
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period,
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations
$ 31,260
$ 8,613
$ 89,391
$ 58,829
Interest expense
1,645
959
2,904
1,836
Income tax expense
12,622
2,616
31,943
18,588
Gain on sale of operations, net
(135)
(6,385)
(135)
(6,385)
Legal settlement, net
—
30,468
—
30,468
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
—
—
1,329
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
2,048
—
6,732
—
Depreciation
2,828
2,649
5,607
5,202
Amortization
5,464
3,975
10,858
7,674
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 55,732
$ 42,895
$ 148,629
$ 116,212
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 31,260
$ 0.60
$ 8,613
$ 0.16
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(135)
—
(6,385)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
0.56
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
2,048
0.04
—
—
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(550)
(0.01)
(5,608)
(0.10)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 32,623
$ 0.63
$ 27,088
$ 0.50
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 89,391
$ 1.70
$ 58,829
$ 1.09
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(135)
—
(6,385)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
0.56
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,329
0.03
—
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
6,732
0.13
—
—
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(2,087)
(0.05)
(5,782)
(0.10)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 95,230
$ 1.81
$ 77,130
$ 1.43
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS
Full Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance
$ 1.92
$ 1.95
Transaction and integration costs related to Marks Paneth (1)
0.16
0.16
Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance
$ 2.08
$ 2.11
GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021
$ 1.32
$ 1.32
Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021 (2)
$ 1.66
$ 1.66
GAAP Diluted EPS Range
45 %
48 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
25 %
27 %
(1)
Includes estimated transaction and integration costs related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. Such costs include,
(2)
A reconciliation between income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations and a
Year Ended December 31, 2021
In thousands
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 70,911
$ 1.32
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(6,311)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
30,468
0.57
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(5,746)
(0.11)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 89,322
$ 1.66
