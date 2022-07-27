Marco's Pizza Expanding Throughout Charleston to Meet the Demand of Local Pizza Lovers

Locally Owned Marco's Expands into Charleston, SC, Bringing More Melty, Saucy Pizza Goodness

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, the nation's fastest-growing pizza brand*, will be continuing expansion with a new Moncks Corner location set to open at 2826 Hwy. 52 as part of the new Publix shopping center in November 2022. The brand is looking to continue expansion in the Charleston market.

Marco's Pizza currently has 11 locations open in the area and can be found at:

650 College Park Rd. in Ladson, SC

9500 Dorchester Rd. in Summerville, SC

1585 Central Ave. in Summerville, SC

1001 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville, SC

1319 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston, SC

123 North Creek Dr. in Summerville, SC

418 Reid Hill Rd. in Moncks Corner, SC

3515 Mary Ader Ave. in Charleston, SC

520 Folly Rd. in James Island, SC

2114 Hwy. 41 in Mount Pleasant, SC

1909 N Hwy. 17 in Mount Pleasant, SC

A multi-unit franchise owner and Marco's Pizza 2015 Franchise Person of the Year, Roshan Ayub, has been operating in the area since 2012. Ayub currently owns seven locations and franchisee Mark O'Driscoll owns four. The new Moncks Corner store will be Ayub's eighth location.

"Marco's Pizza has become a staple in the Charleston community and will continue to become more available to pizza lovers all over the area, including a second Moncks Corner location opening soon," said Ayub. "The Charleston-Marco's connection runs deep with eleven existing stores and more to come."

"We look forward to giving the Charleston community the high-quality products that is synonymous with the Marco's name and further our reach in the area," said O'Driscoll.

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the Pepperoni Magnifico™, White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

The brand's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition: ranked as one of America's Favorite Restaurant Chains of 2022 by Newsweek, named in Newsweek's 2022 America's Best Customer Service in the pizza chains category, earned the No. 4 spot on Restaurant Business' 2021 Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, ranked No. 42 on QSR's Top 50, leaped to No. 99 on the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 leading the off-premise pizza category in same-store sales increases, 2022 Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious Top 500 ranking, and claimed the No. 2 spot in the pizza category on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500® ranking.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite.

For more information about any of the Marco's Pizza locations in the Charleston area, please visit www.marcos.com or download the mobile app. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

