Plunk Appoints Insurance and Finance Industry Leaders Joan Woodward and Jeff Zajkowski as Company Directors

Next generation real estate analytics company strengthens board with seasoned executives from Capital Markets, Insurance, and Public Policy

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk —the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate—today announced the appointment of Joan Woodward and Jeff Zajkowski as Company Directors.

Insurance and finance veterans Joan Woodward and Jeff Zajkowski join Plunk as Company Directors (PRNewswire)

"Plunk's analytics are enabling us to make significant progress toward achieving equity in housing," Woodward commented.

Joan Woodward is Executive Vice President of Public Policy for Travelers and President of The Travelers Institute, and currently serves as a member of the company's Management Committee. Woodward joined Travelers in 2008 to establish The Travelers Institute as the company's thought leadership and public policy platform.

Prior to Travelers, Woodward worked at Goldman Sachs for ten years, where she was the founding Executive Director of the company's Global Markets Institute. She also spent 12 years in Washington, D.C., serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff on the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, as Policy Director on the U.S. Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs, and as the Chief Economist for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Budget. One of Woodward's major contributions toward championing consumer financial well-being was the development and introduction of the Roth IRA.

"Providing Americans with greater access to home ownership and increased financial security has been a careerlong commitment of mine," Woodward commented. "Plunk's analytics are enabling us to make significant progress toward achieving equity in housing."

Jeff Zajkowski most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, Americas for J.P. Morgan, where he advised issuer clients on equity financing alternatives in the public, private, and derivative capital markets. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Zajkowski spent 12 years as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where he similarly oversaw their Equity-linked capital markets transactions.

"Residential real estate is the world's largest asset class and yet has only recently captured Wall Street's full attention," Zajkowski noted. "What excites me is that Plunk's AI-powered approach delivers a new level of analytics that will fuel its adoption as a mainstream investment."

"Joan's and Jeff's experience and insights represent invaluable resources to our leadership team," said Brian Lent, Co-founder and CEO of Plunk. "Their guidance will certainly accelerate our ability to serve the insurance, lending and investment communities."

About Plunk

Plunk is an advanced analytics company revolutionizing the way homeowners, home experts, and investors value and invest in residential real estate—through the next-generation application of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and image analysis.

Plunk Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plunk