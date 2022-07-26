The Makers of the CORN NUTS® Brand Search to Find the Crunchiest Crunch with Musical Artist Sammy Arriaga

Help Us Find the Official Crunch of the Corn Nuts® Brand

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to crunch along at every pit stop. The makers of the CORN NUTS® brand and musical artist Sammy Arriaga are launching a social media contest to find the crunchiest CORN NUTS® kernel crunch. The crunch of the grand-prize winner will be featured on a specially-themed Sammy Arriaga soundtrack, plus the lucky person will win tickets to an upcoming concert and a $5,000 cash prize.

Sammy Arriaga (PRNewswire)

"Through social media mentions, we've seen how passionate and excited our fans are for the CORN NUTS® brand and can't wait to see which fan has the crunchiest crunch," said Robbie Koons, CORN NUTS® brand manager. "CORN NUTS® products are the best road trip snack, so it only seems fitting to create the official CORN NUTS® brand soundtrack."

The crunch of the grand-prize winner will be part of the official CORN NUTS® brand soundtrack, which Sammy Arriaga will perform live at an upcoming concert. The contest launched on Sammy Arriaga's TikTok this week and will close on Aug. 3, 2022. To enter the contest, use the sound from Sammy Arriaga's TikTok to crunch on your favorite flavor of CORN NUTS® products in a 30-second TikTok video and include #contest as an overlay. For official rules and details visit here.

CORN NUTS® products are available at convenience stores nationwide and at your local grocery retail store. For more information on the CORN NUTS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.cornnuts.com. Follow the CORN NUTS® brand on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT SAMMY ARRIAGA

Sammy Arriaga is a bilingual singer-songwriter known for his viral songs 'Just Another,' 'On God.,' and 'COUNTRY SIDE,' uniquely incorporating Latin rhythms with today's country music sound. He has garnered over 35M+ streams worldwide, 400k followers on TikTok and has sold over 2,300 music NFTs to his loyal supporters in under 8 months. Sammy is a pioneer in the music NFT space with his genesis collection - METAGIRL, Pulse Pass (Web3 VIP Pass) and PIXELATED - PFP/Music NFT collection of 5555. Previously featured in Yahoo!, Business Insider, NEWS4 Nashville, HollywoodLife, Blockster, Medium and more. For more information on Sammy, visit https://sammynft.com and follow him @sammyarriaga across all socials.

CORN NUTS® Brand (PRNewswire)

