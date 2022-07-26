Kaiser Permanente Hospitals Ranked Among Nation's Best

OAKLAND, Calif. , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are named among the nation's best in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings.

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewswire)

The annual rankings analyze how well hospitals perform when it comes to 35 specialty care areas, common procedures and common patient conditions. U.S. News evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

According to this year's report:

All 39 of our hospitals are "high performing" for one or more measures. High performers are among the top 10% to 20% of all hospitals rated. Here's how many of our hospitals were rated "high performing" in these categories:

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center is 20th in California for overall care (up from 30th in the 2021-22 rankings) and 34th nationwide for neurology and neurosurgery.

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center is ranked 25th nationwide for rehabilitation services and treatment (up from 29th in the 2021-22 rankings).

At least one Kaiser Permanente hospital is nationally ranked or rated as "high performing" in these 6 specialty care areas: rehabilitation; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; orthopedics; and geriatrics.

"These accolades underscore our world-class physicians and care teams who work with the support of our integrated care delivery system to address our patients' care needs — from the routine to the most specialized," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "As we emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our more than 75-year history, we're proud that U.S. News & World Report once again places us within the top tier of hospitals nationwide for quality of care and service."

Fifteen of our hospitals in California ranked among the best in the state for overall care out of hundreds reviewed: Anaheim, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Richmond, Roseville, San Diego, San Diego Zion, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Clara, and South Sacramento. Additionally, our Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu is ranked number 2 in Hawaii, and our Sunnyside Medical Center in Oregon is number 4 in the state.

"The ongoing quality care in our hospitals provided by our care teams, nurses, and physicians allow us to have this excellent performance year after year," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the Permanente Medical Groups. "The demonstrated improvement by several of our facilities showcases our commitment to innovate and advance care, and the recognition from peers of our medical expertise."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data, such as patient volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.lp.org

For more information:

Contact: Marc Brown

marc.t.brown@kp.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente