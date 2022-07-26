Grand Casino Hinckley Installs the QCI Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Casino Hinckley and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announce the QCI Platform is being deployed by the property in Hinckley Minnesota. The platform is currently being installed and the team will begin training soon.

"The QCI team has built an innovative product and business model that enables them to be our partner in an effective way. Furthermore, we see value in how the QCI Platform allows collaboration across the business in a data-enabled way," said Steve Dahle, Chief Innovation Officer of Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures.

CTO of QCI, Andrew Cardno, stated "QCI is excited to partner with Grand Casino Hinckley to deploy our QCI Host, Marketing and Slot products on top of our QCI Platform. We look forward to applying our extensive configurability to meet the specific business needs of Grand Casino Hinckley. We thank the Grand Casino for their business."

About Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley

Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley are owned by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures. The casinos feature gaming, accommodations, dining, conference and banquet facilities, live entertainment, and The Grand Harmony Spa and Grand National Golf Club at Grand Casino Hinckley.

About Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures is owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and manages its numerous businesses, including Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Grand Casino Hinckley, the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel, the DoubleTree Hilton in St. Paul, Minn., the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place in St. Louis Park, Minn., Makwa Global, SLOTCO, and other businesses such as a commercial laundry, cinema, a grocery store, gas/convenience stores, a golf course and a wastewater treatment plant. It also considers new economic opportunities to enhance the generational sustainability of the Band and the communities it serves. For more information visit www.mlcv.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 55 Casino Resorts and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

