California Privacy Protection Agency Board to Hold Special Meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Privacy Protection Agency Board ("Board") will be holding a Special Meeting on July 28, 2022 pursuant to Government Code 11125.4 to Discuss and Take Possible Action on Proposed Federal Privacy Legislation, Including the American Data Protection and Privacy Act and Similar Legislation. Information on how to attend the meeting and the meeting agenda can be found on the California Privacy Protection Agency's site at https://cppa.ca.gov/meetings/ .

View original content:

SOURCE California Privacy Protection Agency