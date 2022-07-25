POWER & TEL OFFERS NCTC MEMBERS BUYING POWER FOR 3,700 PRODUCT SKUs

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and Power & Tel today announced that NCTC members will receive access to stocking programs and expanded aggregate buying power on a wide selection of quality network products, which are now available at premium prices when purchased through the NCTC Marketplace.

Not only does the upgraded Power & Tel agreement provide buying options for 3,700 SKUs that are specially called out in the new NCTC contract, but they have expanded the relationship to ensure members also get better pricing on all 20,000 SKUs from 800 manufacturers for which Power & Tel serves as a wholesale distributor.

"It comes down to this – if a member taps into the group purchasing power in our contract with NCTC, then they can be confident they will receive a great deal on quality network products. We value the deep relationships we have built with many NCTC members and look forward to solidifying and expanding our relationships," said Kevin Wilkes, VP, Sales, Power & Tel.

Power & Tel is now the primary NCTC supplier for Times Fiber/Amphenol, National Strand, Clearfield, Preformed Line Products, and Maclean Senior Industries. For five decades, they have provided communications innovators of all sizes deep industry relationships with manufacturers offering unparalleled savings.

As an expert in supply chain management, Power & Tel stocks in-demand and highly requested products, which offer members efficiency for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility and maximizing resources and facility capacity. Their extensive system of warehouses across the United States provides an effective way to get easy, cost-effective access to products and services that are crucial to NCTC members.

"Power & Tel is a terrific partner that our members can count on to solve supply chain challenges with quality products and an unsurpassed level of service and expertise. They go the extra mile to match the right product and the precise solution to each member's specific needs. NCTC members can be confident that Power & Tel is committed to bringing a wide array of products at cost-effective prices," said Rob Smith VP, Group Purchasing, NCTC.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About Power & Tel

Founded in 1963, Power & Tel is an industry leader in the material management and distribution of product solutions to the worldwide communications marketplace. Power & Tel's extensive distribution system provides service providers and contractors an effective way to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a Certified Woman Business Enterprise and value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for the management of material and transactions, asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com

