Female-Founded Sierra Sage Herbs Announces Private-Label Agreement with Health-E Commerce to Produce Company's Inaugural Plant-Based First-Aid Collection

New Products Scheduled to Launch in November 2022

LYONS, Colo., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading all-natural body care company, Sierra Sage Herbs , makers of Green Goo ® , Good Goo ® , and Southern Butter ® brands, announced today that it has secured a non-exclusive, private-label agreement with Health E-Commerce , parent brand to FSA Store , HSA Store , Well Deserved Health , and Caring Mill™ to produce its inaugural plant-based first-aid collection. As per the terms of the agreement, Sierra Sage Herbs will oversee and manage product development, supply chain, and production, while Health-E Commerce will make the collection available to the millions of consumers who are enrolled in tax-advantage health accounts.

Caring Mill All-Natural First-Aid Collection Private label collection developed and produced for Health E-Commerce by Sierra Sage Herbs Burn Repair, First Aid, Pain Relief, Poison Ivy, and Tattoo Aftercare Salves (1.82 oz. Recyclable Tins) (PRNewswire)

The initial product offerings, which will be available in 1.82 oz. recyclable travel tins, include Burn Repair, First Aid, Pain Relief, Poison Ivy, and Tattoo Aftercare salves. The full, plant-based collection, which is also cruelty-free, will be offered as part of the Caring Mill product line. Health-E Commerce donates a portion of the proceeds from every Caring Mill purchase to Children's Health Fund .

More than 70 million Americans are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), which allow them to set aside pre-tax income to pay for qualified healthcare expenses, including products for everyday health and wellbeing. Health-E Commerce is the only family of online marketplaces that caters to this audience with exclusively eligible products, the industry's most comprehensive eligibility list, and educational tools and content.

"We're so proud to partner with the incredible team at Health-E Commerce to bring our plant-based first-aid collection to their customers," said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and co-founder Jodi Scott. "As the leading online marketplace for FSA- and HSA-eligible products, Health-E Commerce is such an invaluable resource for individuals and families, and we couldn't be more excited to offer our all-natural first-aid solutions on their sites."

"Not only are FSA and HSA users invested in their health and wellbeing, but they have demonstrated a preference for all-natural products and for using their tax-free health funds to buy portable health products like first-aid treatments," said Susan Elliott-Bocassi, senior vice president of operations, Health-E Commerce. "We're excited to partner with a female-led company like Sierra Sage Herbs to bring consumers the best of both product categories with their all natural first-aid line."

The FSA Store plant-based first-aid collection is scheduled to launch in November 2022.

About Sierra Sage Herbs

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store , HSA Store, and WellDeservedHealth , a family of online marketplaces that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill , a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

