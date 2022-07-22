Securitas completes the acquisition of STANLEY Security and Healthcare - accelerates its ambition to become an outstanding global security solutions partner

Securitas completes the acquisition of STANLEY Security and Healthcare - accelerates its ambition to become an outstanding global security solutions partner

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated acquisition of STANLEY Security and Healthcare accelerates Securitas' transformation journey toward technology-based solutions and its ambition to position itself as an outstanding global security and safety partner that helps make the world a safer place.

(PRNewsfoto/Securitas) (PRNewswire)

Securitas accelerates its transition toward technology-based solutions

The company significantly strengthens its technology and expertise in key markets and the acquisition enables Securitas to become a stronger business partner to support its clients globally

Together with STANLEY Security and Healthcare, Securitas will be able to provide a complementary offering across the security services value chain that seamlessly can support its clients' businesses

The combined business will be called Securitas Technology

Significant commercial synergy opportunities with 500 000 existing, as well as new clients, and going forward approximately 50% of Securitas profit contribution is expected to be generated through higher-margin technology and solutions sales

The acquisition supports Securitas' strategy, adds resilience and creates a significant platform for innovation as the company has the ambition to drive and redefine the future of the security industry

On December 8, 2021, Securitas announced it had signed an agreement to acquire the Electronic Security Solutions business from Stanley Black & Decker Inc. ("STANLEY Security"). Following customary regulatory approvals, the acquisition is now complete, and the joint potential of the two businesses is unleashed.

Securitas holds a strong position within the security services market today and has continuously built a robust platform within the technology and solutions area to meet the increasing demand for smarter and innovative technology-based security solutions. Strategic acquisitions in recent years, combined with efficient business transformation programs and the acquisition of STANLEY Security, enable Securitas' ambition to emerge as an exceptional player in the security industry.

The core of Securitas' value proposition and growth strategy is a strong belief that the future of security is built on global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data. By offering and combining these three assets with a holistic approach across the whole security services value chain, Securitas can position itself as an outstanding partner for its clients across the globe.

"We see an increasing client demand to complement our guarding and consulting offering with technology-based solutions. As global challenges evolve rapidly, safety and security solutions are essential to helping organizations protect their people, safeguard their assets and optimize their operations. Together with STANLEY Security and Healthcare, we are able to drive and redefine the future of the security industry by providing a broad portfolio of integrated tech-enabled solutions that help our clients focus on managing their core business," says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO.

Headquartered in Indianapolis in the U.S., STANLEY Security has an inspiring 30-year history of protecting its clients worldwide through a portfolio of tech-enabled security services. The company is trusted by customers across the globe for its innovative SaaS technology, seamless installation and integration, reliable maintenance, 24/7 monitoring and insightful analytics. Today, STANLEY Security is a highly recognized provider of tech-enabled security services worldwide, with approximately 8 000 employees operating through approximately 200 locations and 16 monitoring centers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Ireland.

"Our combined offerings and global footprint enable us to solidify our expertise in technology and unlock opportunities for innovative solutions. Together, we will provide a comprehensive portfolio, enabling us to develop strong client relationships and deliver more value to clients through an even higher degree of innovation and technology, while strengthening our core capabilities, competencies and geographical reach," says Tony Byerly, Global President Securitas Technology (formerly Securitas Electronic Security).

Securitas is on the path to achieving its ambition of becoming a stronger business partner that provides holistic and integrated solutions with outstanding quality and value to its clients. To achieve this, technology is key and enables smarter security services and innovative solutions, from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services. Joining forces with STANLEY Security enables Securitas to accelerate growth and build a strong innovation pipeline geared toward the advanced security needs of the future. With over 500 000 existing, as well as new clients, we anticipate significant commercial opportunities.

"Bringing together our two great companies is an industry-defining event, and going forward approximately 50% of our profit contribution is expected to be generated through higher-margin technology and solutions sales. Combining our talent and expertise sets us up for stronger growth and gives us great confidence for the future. Our shared values and high sustainability ambitions enable us to utilize our potential to provide tech-enabled security solutions that create long-term value for our clients, our shareholders and the society at large," concludes Magnus Ahlqvist.

Contact

Media Enquiries: Lynda Murphy at lynda@murphyknott.com \ 312.867.9177

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Securitas