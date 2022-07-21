Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2022

Revenues totaled SEK 21,568 m (17,891)

The operating profit totaled SEK 4,078 m (2,785)

The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 4,532 m (2,616)

Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,038 m (2,013)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 11.54 (8.00)

Strong results despite extensive maintenance shutdowns

Strong prices and terms

Stable production in Mines

High inflation

Planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -390 m (-50)

