Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and RSM Collaborate on Certified Implementor Program

RSM Will Leverage Experience in Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets to Guide Clients

ARLINGTON, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and RSM US LLP {"RSM"} announced RSM as the first Certified Implementer of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Tax & Accounting) (PRNewswire)

The new Certified Implementor Program (CIP) from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting will support successful implementation and use of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets by corporations. The CIP will empower RSM to support mutual customer implementations and change management, with ongoing technical and training support for RSM and their clients from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's team of experts.

RSM comes to the program with knowledge and experience in using both Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets software. RSM will leverage this deep familiarity and their domain experience in these areas to work directly with clients implementing the software for their corporate tax and accounting departments.

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax provision, while managing risk and reducing time spent on this process via a streamlined, controlled environment that leverages a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets is an enterprise capital asset management solution that enables companies to optimize the depreciation of their fixed assets regardless of volume or complexity. The software provides full controls to reduce risk and features automated data flows and reporting capabilities that save users time and maximize their company's savings.

"We are excited to work with Bloomberg on this new program, combining RSM's tax technical and technology experience with Bloomberg's corporate tax software products," stated Heather Collins, tax partner with RSM US LLP. "At RSM we take pride in providing best-in-class tax system implementation services, offering customizable tax technology solutions for our clients. We are thrilled to be the first Certified Implementer with Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets."

"We are really pleased RSM is the first Certified Implementer for both Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "This is an expansion of a long relationship between our organizations. By working together, we will be able to create greater value for our mutual customers in the critical areas of provision and fixed asset depreciation."

For more information on Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Certified Implementor Program, please contact David Kovar, Strategic Partnerships Leader, at dkovar@ic.bloombergindustry.com.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

