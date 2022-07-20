LeadingResponse Names Greg Ryan to Executive Vice President of Sales

Company continues its growth trajectory

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, the leader in performance marketing for professional services, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Greg Ryan as Executive Vice President of Sales.

Ryan will oversee all LeadingResponse's sales efforts, serving clients across the Legal, Financial Services, and Healthcare sectors throughout the United States from its offices in Dallas, Tampa, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Prior to joining LeadingResponse, Ryan served as Chief Revenue Officer of ThriveHive, the performance marketing division of Gannett, the owner of USA Today. He also served as co-founder and senior vice president of Propel Marketing, which grew to more than 300 employees across five locations, before being acquired by Gannett's parent company.

"Greg has a deep understanding of the performance marketing industry, technology, and first-party data that enable us to deliver results for our clients," said LeadingResponse CEO Matthew Kearney. "He and LeadingResponse share a commitment to building collaborative partnerships with clients, technology partners and colleagues. We are delighted he is joining us."

"LeadingResponse is entrepreneurial, invests in growth, and believes in delivering results for its clients and all its stakeholders," said Ryan. "I am looking forward to working with the team, our customers and all our partners to deliver on another prosperous chapter of growth for us all."

