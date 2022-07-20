The Best eCommerce Platforms to Manage Online Sales and Compete in the Digital Market, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 B2B and B2C eCommerce Platforms Data Quadrant. According to user data, eight providers in the B2B and B2C spaces are the top options for managing online sales, with two providers ranking in both the B2B and B2C categories. These providers have been named Gold Medalists for 2022.

eCommerce platforms help businesses sell online and make it possible to manage inventory, add or remove products, manage shipping, and complete all other operations required to manage a website and fulfill online orders. This technology has become especially critical for business as the growth of new online businesses during the pandemic has made the retail landscape increasingly competitive.

With the shift to online commerce, business owners and marketers are spending more on advertising but often experiencing a lack of success in their campaigns. By adopting the right B2B or B2C eCommerce platform, businesses can integrate multi-channel marketing communications to help increase the overall customers' lifetime value in today's market.

"The further proliferation of online shopping, spurred by the pandemic, has provided the impetus for accelerated digital transformation, making eCommerce solutions an increasingly essential tool," says Austin Wagar, eCommerce category analyst and research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "eCommerce software streamlines the intricacies of online stores, shouldering tasks integral to an organization. By integrating with other applications across the enterprise, eCommerce platforms offer robust functionality and are vital to providing customers with an enhanced online shopping experience."

To support businesses in the digital market, SoftwareReviews has identified the top B2B and B2C eCommerce software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 1,303 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 B2B eCommerce Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 B2C eCommerce Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Shopify Plus , 8.5 CS, ranked high for payment processing.

WooCommerce , 8.3 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

BigCommerce , 8.3 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

PrestaShop , 8.2 CS, ranked high for ease of customization.

Shopify , 8.2 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate eCommerce software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit the dedicated eCommerce platforms category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

