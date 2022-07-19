Pace International Welcomes Luke Shepard as Senior Manager of Global Operations

WAPATO, Wash., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is pleased to welcome Luke Shepard as the newest Senior Manager of Global Operations.

In his new role, Shepard will bring process and quality improvements, strategic sourcing planning, logistics network optimization, and customer-service enhancements to the Pace global business. He will be based out of the Wapato, Washington plant supporting U.S. operations, global expansion, and diversification plans.

"Our team is very pleased to have Luke on board," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Executive Vice President and COO, Pace International. "He brings great value to our organization through his expansive background managing chemical facilities, along with manufacturing operations and logistics. His drive for maximizing operational efficiencies will not only benefit our U.S.-based operations, but also our international business as it expands into new countries, crops, and technologies."

Most recently, Shepard served as Regional Operations Director for Dubois Chemicals (formerly BHS Specialty Chemicals), where he was responsible for personnel and operations of three chemical manufacturing facilities and two warehouses on the West Coast, covering diverse areas including strategic planning, procurement, production, repacking, warehousing, distribution, and customer service management.

Shepard served in the U.S. Air Force and holds a Master of Science in accounting, project management and business administration. He has a strong track record of process and productivity improvements, being recognized for managing operations in a safe, compliant, and cost-effective manner.

"Luke's demonstrated career achievements will elevate our operations and allow us to grow internationally faster through our product and technology diversification strategy," Cifuentes added. "As Pace operations continue to grow both in the U.S. and abroad, Luke's knowledge and expertise will help us take Pace to new heights. His skills and drive in implementing sustainable production practices and operations align well with Pace's mission to produce sustainable postharvest protection solutions, while cutting carbon emissions by half throughout its global operations by 2030."

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

