New Collaboration Offers Ag Retailers a Competitive Advantage at the Farmgate

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WinField United and AgVend today announced a new collaboration that allows agricultural retailers and growers the ability to access WinField United's proprietary digital tools, services and marketing programs using AgVend's digital enablement solution. The collaboration will deliver a transformative digital experience to locally owned ag retailers, helping them expand their leadership by providing the tools to be more dynamic and meet today's demands.

"We work with WinField United and AgVend so that our teams can provide the best possible digital experience to our customers," said KC Graner, Vice President of Central Farm Service. "Now that we can seamlessly access WinField United's programs through AgVend's platform, we can continue to improve that experience by giving our internal teams and customers alike the tools they need to be successful. This partnership will certainly amplify the adoption rate of future tools, technology and programs available to our team and customers."

The design of this relationship integrates WinField United's programs by connecting WinField United's ATLAS® portal to a retailer's AgVend-built digital enablement platform. It enables WinField United's retail-owners to maximize the value of their technology stack, provide a unified, digital experience to their teams and customers, and deliver timely insights and recommendations that strengthen their customer relationships.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with AgVend. This collaboration, in combination with our owners' trusted relationship with growers, will help retail sellers further differentiate themselves at the farmgate," said Brett Bruggeman, President of WinField United. "By providing unmatched, digital access to leading insights, risk management solutions and sales-enablement tools, we are converting data into actionable results with greater speed to equip our retail-owners and farmers for the future."

This collaboration builds upon AgVend's integration ecosystem-based approach and expands WinField United's alliance mindset in working with leading digital partners like Microsoft, EarthDaily Agro, ITK, EFC Merchant Ag, Agvance and AgVantage to provide retailers and farmers with solutions to enhance their operations.

"The challenges facing our industry are only getting more complex. But, within those challenges are real opportunities. This collaboration exemplifies how we, as agribusinesses, must work together to create a more dynamic and efficient supply chain," said Alexander Reichert, CEO of AgVend. "We are excited to see how this collaboration enables WinField United's retail-owners to take advantage of emerging opportunities and best serve their customers well into the future."

In the first phase, participating sales teams and growers will gain access to WinField United proprietary programs – including loyalty and incentive programs, financing options, customized agronomic prescription plans, risk mitigation warranties and digital marketing campaigns – through the retailer's AgVend-built digital enablement platform. Additional offerings will be made available in the future as the collaboration progresses.

About WinField United

WinField United is the seed, crop protection products, crop nutrients (CN), agricultural services and agronomic insights business of Land O'Lakes, Inc. As an industry leader, the business focuses on meeting the needs of more than 1,000 locally owned and operated agricultural retailers and their grower-customers by delivering data-proven solutions across products and services, as well as through connections to new markets like carbon and other premium ingredients.

About AgVend

AgVend is the leading provider of digital enablement solutions in agribusiness. The industry's most innovative ag retailers use AgVend's white-labeled information, communication, and engagement tools to empower their teams, enhance customer relationships, and exceed customer expectations. The AgVend team brings decades of experience in agriculture, digital marketing, and enterprise software for the Fortune 500. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AgVend operates a distributed organization model with local coverage in all major US and Canadian ag regions.

