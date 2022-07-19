Curbee Rolls Out Free Signature Health Check For Visibility Into Urgent & Upcoming Car Maintenance Needs

Signature Health Check allows consumers to plan for future necessary repairs and services to keep their cars in the best condition while avoiding unexpected headaches and fees at repair shops

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee , a mobile car-repair company redefining the convenience and transparency of traditional car maintenance, is announcing its Signature Health Check, a complimentary service conducted by mechanics at each Curbee appointment, designed to give consumers visibility into upcoming service and maintenance needs.

Over time and with continued use, car parts inevitably wear down: belts wear down, fluids run low, and issues start to develop under the surface. With Curbee's multi-point Signature Health Check, qualified mechanics thoroughly inspect the condition of major components of a car to identify issues that require urgent attention as well as maintenance updates that might be needed in the coming months.

Findings are packaged up into a digital, easy-to-understand report for the car owner as a comprehensive view of their car's health — assessing everything from the engine down to the brake pads. Customers no longer need to guess or wait for strange noises to happen before they realize their car needs care.

The Signature Health Check is completed with each service conducted by Curbee, making car care one less chore customers have to worry about. The Signature Health Check looks at:

Engine bay - including air filter, brake fluid, cooling system hoses, and belts

Tires and brakes - including tread depth, calipers, rotors, and brake lines

Suspension parts - including CV boots, struts and shocks

Dashboard warning lights

Lights, both interior and exterior

"Consumers take their pets for annual check-ups at the vet and likely take themselves for routine physicals at the doctor, so why should their cars be any different?" said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "Car maintenance can be a confusing and complicated process, but Curbee makes it simple to keep up with your car's maintenance and learn right away when something starts to go south, allowing for quick repairs."

Curbee is transforming the traditional car care industry and bringing it into the modern age through technology and a human-centered experience, focusing on customer experience and ensuring car owners feel their car care needs are in the hands of reliable, knowledgeable, and friendly mechanics. With the details, data, and transparency of the Signature Health Check, car owners know exactly how their car is doing and what care their car needs.

Curbee's complimentary Signature Health Check is available to consumers in the Bay Area with the purchase of any other Curbee service. Consumers simply book an appointment at www.curbee.com, and Curbee will come to the car and perform the inspection.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. Curbee saves car owners time caring for their cars, eliminates friction in scheduling car care, and keeps them informed with transparent pricing and services. Currently servicing the San Francisco market, Curbee comes to any home or office to service 93% of car maintenance needs. To learn more about Curbee's mobile car care service, visit www.curbee.com .

