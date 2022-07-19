Amtrak Derailment in Missouri Raises Questions About Railroad Safety, Investigation Continues

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri last month. Four fatalities have been reported along with about 150 serious injuries. DiPasquale Moore is representing one of the injured.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 27th, 2022, an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, resulting in a fatal derailment. Four people have been reported dead from the crash, including the dump truck driver and three passengers. Approximately 150 people have been treated for moderate to severe injuries at area hospitals.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) investigators are still at work to determine the cause of the crash. The collision happened at an uncontrolled crossing point with no warning lights, gates, or fences to prevent traffic from passing in front of an approaching train.

According to NTSB reports, Mendon locals have complained about the crossing for years. Reportedly, the crossing has a steep slope and low visibility in either direction, which makes it difficult for motorists to reliably determine if a train is approaching and how fast it is moving. With this information, it is possible that the dump truck driver came to a complete stop and made a reasonable assessment based on what could be seen at the crossing, but still crossed when it was unsafe. If so, then liability for the train accident and its consequences could fall on the FRA and any railroad companies that own or maintain that particular crossing.

Members of the law firm of DiPasquale Moore have expressed their condolences to the families and victims of the Mendon Amtrak derailment. Attorney Michael DiPasquale had this to say about the unfolding situation and to those affected by it, "My team is ready to help you investigate what happened, why it happened and to pursue justice on behalf of those who were injured or lost loved ones. This can be incredibly complex, but my team is committed to helping you to deal with the fallout, which often includes large medical expenses and funeral expenses."

DiPasquale Moore is currently representing one of the injured passengers and will help them determine liability and seek compensation. Other passengers who were injured in this train accident are encouraged to speak to a member of the firm about arranging legal representation.

