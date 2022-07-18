TELEFLORA FLORISTS DELIVER MORE THAN 15,000 BOUQUETS FOR 21st ANNUAL MAKE SOMEONE SMILE WEEK

Local Florists Across the Country Give Back to Their Community with surprise floral donations July 17-23, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, and its network of professional florists nationwide are excited to celebrate Teleflora's 21st annual Make Someone Smile® Week, from Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23. Throughout the week-long initiative, Teleflora member florists and local volunteers will hand craft and hand deliver thousands of Be Happy® Bouquets to individuals in need of a smile. The arrangements will be delivered to essential workers, those in nursing homes and hospitals, Meals on Wheels recipients, and many more.

Teleflora Make Someone Smile® Week Logo (PRNewswire)

Since the inception of Make Someone Smile® Week in 2000, Teleflora has donated more than 600,000 Be Happy® Mugs to house the signature Teleflora bouquet that has come to embody the Make Someone Smile® Week program. Member florists then work with local wholesalers and growers in their areas to secure donations of fresh flowers for their volunteer teams, who design surprise bouquets and deliver them to community members in need of a smile.

"For more than two decades, Teleflora florists have spearheaded an initiative that shows the impact a nice gesture and unexpected gift can have on someone. Make Someone Smile® Week has blossomed into an annual initiative that both florists and community members look forward to year-after-year," says Lottie McKinnon, program director of industry relations, education, and design academy at Teleflora. "We are thrilled to deliver smiles throughout our communities and hope to inspire others to follow suit and radiate joy."

Make Someone Smile® Week was developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floral industry's most successful volunteer initiative in North America, delivering happiness and smiles to local communities around the country. In 2021, the program spanned more than 100 facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donated their time to deliver more than 30,000 bouquets and smiles. As Teleflora florists are making deliveries this year for Make Someone Smile® Week, consumers can also share in the spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by visiting http://www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

Teleflora Be Happy® Bouquet Honors 21st Annual Make Someone Smile Week (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleflora