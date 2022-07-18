BARBRI Global Acquires Strafford

Acquisition expands BARBRI's influence in professional education and CLE market

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI Global, the world's premier legal education provider, announced the acquisition of Strafford, a leader in online courses. For more than 30 years, Strafford has provided courses focused on educating attorneys, accountants and other professionals on highly complex and practice specific topics.

BARBRI Global, the world's premier legal education provider, announces the acquisition of Strafford.

"By bringing Strafford into the BARBRI Global legal education ecosystem, we continue to fulfill our vison to be the education partner for our clients at every step of their legal journey - from backpack to briefcase," said Stephen Fredette, CEO of BARBRI Global.

"This transaction brings together two market-leading companies with a shared commitment to excellence in professional content and premier customer service," said Richard Ossoff, Founder and CEO of Strafford. "BARBRI will provide the resources necessary to rapidly expand the breadth and scope of top-quality programming that are the hallmark of the Strafford brand."

In addition to the acquisition, BARBRI has also added a new position to its team, Vice President of Product for Professional Education. This position will bring an even greater focus to BARBRI's presence in the professional education arena.

"Justin Hummel will be joining us as Vice President of Product for the Professional Education space and will lead the Strafford integration and growth strategy," said Fredette. "Over the course of his career, Justin has driven multinational learning platforms responsible for educating millions of professionals and we are confident he will help BARBRI lead in this space."

The acquistition brings Strafford's library of advanced webinars into BARBRI's extensive learning offerings. Strafford webinars – focused on continuing legal education (CLE) and continuing professional education (CPE) – are developed by leading experts in their respective fields and provide relevant, timely content on the most current topics.

Hummel said, "Like BARBRI, Strafford delivers high quality, high value, premium content, appealing to seasoned professionals, partners, GC's and corporate legal offices. We are excited about extending Strafford's education content to a broader audience and new geographies in the BARBRI global network."

About BARBRI Global

BARBRI Global is a global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses.

BARBRI Global is also the leading provider of legal education materials and digital learning solutions ranging from law school courses to topical overviews authored by distinguished law faculty and award-winning teachers. BARBRI's comprehensive portfolio covers products for U.S. bar prep, LSAT prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management, legal education materials, and professional development. BARBRI Global, founded in 1967, is a Francisco Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

For more information, please visit www.barbri.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BARBRI Global