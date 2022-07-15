Private Wireless Forecast Adjusted Downward, According to Dell'Oro Group

Private Wireless LTE/5G Small Cells Projected to Reach $0.8 B to $1.0 B

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, private wireless radio access network (RAN) shipments and revenues are again coming in below expectations, resulting in another markdown.

"We have not made any changes to the potential market calculations and still estimate private wireless is a massive opportunity," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "At the same time, the message we have communicated for some time still holds – we still envision the enterprise and industrial play is a long game. This taken together with the fact that the standalone LTE/5G market is developing at a slower pace than previously expected forms the basis for the near-term downgrade," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the Private Wireless Advanced Research Report:

Private wireless projections have been revised downward to reflect weaker than expected progress with private wireless LTE and 5G small cells.

Total private wireless RAN revenues, including macro and small cells, are projected to roughly double between 2022 and 2026.

Standalone private LTE/5G is now expected to account for a low single-digit share of the total RAN market by 2026.

