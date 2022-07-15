Lipton Iced Tea and GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist T-Pain aka "Cousin T" are Throwing the Ultimate Block Party to Celebrate Community Service

One fan to be selected for their contributions to their community, awarding their friends and family with Lipton Iced Tea's Fam Fest Hosted by T-Pain; Lipton debuts two new episodes of "Have Some Tea with Cousin T" digital series starring T-Pain

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Block parties have long been a staple of communities across the country, a way for neighbors to come together and connect over music, food, and their own local legends. This summer, Lipton Iced Tea and award-winning hitmaker T-Pain are joining forces to celebrate the power of community and giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get the ultimate block party in their hometown - hosted by "Cousin T" (aka GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist T-Pain) himself.

As T-Pain returns as the titular character in the Lipton Iced Tea mini-episodic series "Have Some Tea with Cousin T" for the second year, he's back with another opportunity for fans to get to experience the fun, playful vibes of Cousin T in real life.

"Like my Lipton character, I'm the first to kick start the tunes and get the party started, which is exactly what I'll be bringing to the Lipton Fam Fest," said T-Pain. "Hip-hop music started at a local block party because of the energy of everyone getting together in the spirit of neighborly love, and I can't wait to share that with the winner and their community."

The Ultimate Block Party with "Cousin T"

Starting today, fans can enter the Lipton Fam Fest Hosted by T-Pain contest until August 28, 2022, by scanning the code displayed in participating stores and sharing how they bring their community together. One lucky winner will be awarded with a $10,000 grant and tickets to the hottest party on their block, the Lipton Fam Fest hosted by T-Pain, complete with food trucks from local Black-owned restaurants, limited-edition merchandise, and activities all designed to bring the community together over some ice-cold Lipton Iced Tea. The party will be capped with a special performance by T-Pain himself that will have everyone saying they "Can't Believe It!"

Consumers will also get a shot at weekly prizes and one of eight grants for $2,000, $5,000 or the $10,000 grand prize. Winners will also be recognized for their impact to their community with a signature Lipton Yellow Circle Award and gift box including a Lipton Iced Tea tasting kit and restaurant gift cards to celebrate.

"Block party culture represents the intersection of community celebration and music, making Lipton's Fam Fest the perfect platform to bring T-Pain's 'Cousin T' to life for fans. Lipton Iced Tea has always stood for taking a moment to connect - with friends, family, and those in the community who often play the role of both. This year, we wanted to create more opportunities to raise a glass to honor the individuals who uplift others and bring people together," said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

Lipton Dropping New Episodes of "Have Some Tea with Cousin T"

GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain is back as the titular character in the Lipton Iced Tea digital content series, "Have Some Tea with Cousin T," playfully inspired by '90s live-audience sitcom formats. The latest mini-episodes continue to follow Cousin T as he brings the tea and the laughs to his family, this time encouraging them all to get ready to work out with Lipton Immune Support Iced Green Tea and educates them on what makes the classic New Orleans po' boy sandwich complete with Lipton Southern Sweet Iced Tea.

Fans can catch the latest episodes on Lipton social channels and visit LiptonBlockPartyContest.com for more information on the Lipton Fam Fest and official rules.

