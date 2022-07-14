Tint World® Named to Franchise Business Review's 2022 Culture100 List

Independent research identified the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise as one of the top 100 franchise brands with the best culture based on surveys of over 30,000 franchise owners

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July 14, 2022 — Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was recently named to Franchise Business Review's third annual Culture100 list recognizing the top 100 franchise bands.

Tint World® offers sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

"Tint World® has worked incredibly hard to build a strong company culture that supports franchisee success," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We especially value recognition such as the Culture100 list, which is based entirely on the satisfaction and experience of our franchisees around the United States and the world."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Tint World® was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions that looked at perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Some franchises are more serious and formal, while others are more relaxed and casual. A franchise company's culture — and your potential fit into that culture — should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. All of them had an FBR Culture Score of 80-plus on a 100-point satisfaction scale, putting them in the top quartile of franchises when it comes to culture."

For more information about Tint World®'s franchise opportunities, visit https://www.tintworldfranchise.com.

For more information about Franchise Business Review, visit https://www.franchisebusinessreview.com.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com .

