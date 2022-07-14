Instructure Showcases Partnerships and Sponsorships with Popular EdTech Solutions from Google, Microsoft, eLumen, Cidi Labs, Blindside Networks and InSpace

Nearly 40 partners will showcase innovations and network with thousands of Instructure customers at InstructureCon 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas, today announced continued integration and partnership efforts with a number of popular edtech solution providers, including Google, Microsoft, Terracotta, eLumen, Turnitin, Cidi Labs, Blindside Networks, Pathify and InSpace. Educators and edtech enthusiasts can learn more about these or any of nearly 40 Instructure partners hosting virtual booths at InstructureCon 2022. This year, Instructure will host four regional online InstructureCon events. The North American InstructureCon will take place later today.. The annual conference is attended by thousands of educators and edtech users and is fully available online this year. Register for free at https://www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon .

With over 600 partner organizations such as Microsoft and Google, the Instructure EdTech Collective is a robust community of innovative companies and educators. Created using the Instructure Learning Platform, this open and extensible ecosystem has become a valuable resource to educators and partners looking to learn and collaborate.

"Our annual InstructureCon event is a valuable resource for our partners and with the addition of regional conferences, they can now connect with educators directly and support them with best practices that are relevant to the problems they're facing," said Tara Gunther, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. "We're excited for our virtual attendees this year to discover unique edtech insights and engage with each other."

Instructure has a rich history of partnering with some of the most innovative companies in the education space to improve opportunities for learning. Supported by an open architecture to ease integration and drive innovation across its partner ecosystem, Instructure continues to forge partnerships with cutting-edge solutions across the industry.

Notable partner or sponsor integrations include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) as our exclusive Platinum sponsor at InstructureCon 2022, AWS is committed to innovation and is deeply integrated with the Instructure Learning Platform , providing the most interconnected learning experience possible.

Google for Education Google for Education tools work together to transform teaching and learning with simple, secure, and flexible tools that integrate seamlessly with Canvas LMS by Instructure to help your institution collaborate easily and streamline instruction.

Microsoft now more than ever students deserve equitable access to technology. To help, Microsoft Education provides schools with solutions, technologies and education expertise to accelerate opportunities for all learners.

eLumen Insights brings full-featured outcomes assessment capability to the Canvas LMS. This new initiative will bring smart curriculum mapping, assessment planning and advanced learning outcomes management directly to Canvas: no need for LTI or faculty log in to other systems. The Learning Mastery Gradebook now stretches across courses for longitudinal and comparative analytics for faculty and supports gathering of reflections and evidence for continuous improvement. For institutional researchers and assessment coordinators, Canvas Outcomes data is now combined with SIS data to provide real-time enterprise assessment data directly to Tableau.

Blindside Networks created BigBlueButton, the world's most popular open source virtual classroom, which Instructure integrated as part of Canvas in 2012 and, since then, teachers and students have held billions of minutes of conferences. Today, teachers can quickly create a conference, invite students, launch into BigBlueButton and manage finished recordings within Canvas. When Canvas Studio is enabled, recordings also appear in Studio. Students can also use BigBlueButton within student groups for team collaboration.

Cidi Labs provides plugins for Canvas that help course designers more easily build professionally styled and highly accessible courses. Their tools help educational institutions scale their course development processes and get even more out of the Canvas experience.

InSpace Proximity is partnering with Instructure to bring attendees and partners a collaborative and engaging platform for Instructurecon 2022. The InSpace Proximity platform was designed for education and its deep integration with Canvas made hosting the live portion of the event an easy decision to ensure that attendees have the best experience possible.

Pathify provides an integration with Canvas creating a highly personalized education experience making it easy for users to see and act on the information most important to them, reducing frustration and the chance of missing critical information, tasks and deadlines.

Turnitin integrates with Canvas to allow Turnitin's robust assessment and integrity solutions to work with Canvas assignments in the most seamless way possible.

Terracotta is a free, open-source Canvas plug-in that embeds experimental research studies on student success directly in learning management system course sites.

