First Colocation for Aspen Dental® And ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® Now Open in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Patients Will Benefit from Full Suite of Services Under One Roof, Ranging from Preventative Care to The Treatment of Advanced Oral Disease

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG - The Aspen GroupSM was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people, and it continues to deliver on this promise every day through a portfolio of consumer healthcare brands. Today, TAG announces the opening of a first-of-its kind colocation joining together Aspen Dental® and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® under one roof, resulting in a more seamless and comprehensive experience for dental patients that helps them confidently take steps toward a better smile.

Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the 9,052 square-foot colocation provides a broader spectrum of patient services than can typically be obtained in a traditional dental office. Under the colocation model, Aspen Dental and ClearChoice patients can now receive routine preventative care all the way up to fixed full-arch restorations, and many services in between, without having to visit multiple locations. Instead, multidisciplinary teams of doctors and specialists collaborate on-site, utilizing a shared laboratory space with advanced technology and training, to deliver the best-in-class solutions and dental prosthetics for the patient's oral health needs.

"When it comes to our patient care, practitioners will communicate and work together to come up with the best treatment plans for their patients' needs," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman, and CEO of TAG. "By bringing Aspen Dental and ClearChoice together in one location, we are able to provide outstanding care, convenience, and unique collaboration among doctors and their dental patients."

This concept is familiar to ClearChoice, as the network was born from the idea that there had to be a better way for patients to receive their dental implants. In more than 75 locations across the country, ClearChoice brings together prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and lab technicians under one roof to deliver a more seamless treatment path for patients with advanced oral disease.

"The colocation between Aspen Dental and ClearChoice is a continuation of our promise to always put the patient first and to move forward with the right treatment plan no matter where they are on the oral health spectrum," said Kevin Mosher, CEO of ClearChoice Management Services.

Located at 10010 Coors Blvd. NW in suites A and B for ClearChoice and Aspen Dental respectively, the centers are now open for business and accepting new patients. Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are independently owned and operated by individual licensed dentists and are part of a professional affiliation of dental practices conveniently located at the same location. Staff are employees of their respective individual practices. Treatment plans vary by practice.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 145,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dental expert, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. ClearChoice is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM. For more information, visit clearchoice.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

