OST Celebrates 25 Years of Impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OST, a Midwest-based digital and IT consultancy, is celebrating 25 years of impact, driving value for market leaders. Over 25 years, small ripples have grown to be significant waves of impact. For each connection, solution, relationship and friendship we've built over the years, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve.

"For 25 years, OST has walked alongside clients as a transformational partner to architect, build and manage how and where technology runs," said OST President and CEO Meredith Bronk. "This influence carries ripples of impact across the lives of our clients, their customers, our teams and an entire culture of people through the Koniag shareholders. This year, we are pausing to reflect on where we started, celebrate how far we've come and dream of what good we can do next."

OST brings cross-functional knowledge and experience in a broad range of services from the cloud and data center to digital product development to advisory consulting to enable customers' success. OST impacts organizations who are the best at what they do by helping them transform their organization around technology in this rapidly changing world.

Founded in 1997, OST has grown from three to 350 employees with offices in Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and Detroit as well as global reach. As an employee-first organization, OST employees are guided by five principles: honor, delight, serve, embrace and learn.

"We exist to provide a sustainable, employee-first business where people who do what we do can thrive and contribute to a collective, shared impact on the world," Bronk said. "I believe in the collective impact of empowered individuals rallied around a shared purpose," Bronk said. "That's what gets me out of bed every day."

OST is proud to partner with community organizations including long-established partnerships in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Minneapolis. OST and its employees have made contributions to causes including children's food security, diversity in IT and access to STEAM education. In 2012, OST was purchased by Koniag, an Alaskan Native corporation. The work done by OST positively impacts the day to day lives of Koniag Shareholders, Descendants, employees, customers and business partners.

Forward has always been OST's path. A 25th anniversary is about celebration, reflection and dreaming about what the next 25 years will bring for our employees, our clients and the impact we can have on our world, together.

OST is an integrated, cross-functional business technology firm bringing together strategy and insights, digital experiences, connected products, data center transformation and enterprise managed services as we work alongside clients to optimize and grow their businesses. OST has offices in Michigan and Minnesota with teammates across the nation. Our customers include organizations ranging from startups to global Fortune 500 companies. With an employee-first culture driving our success, OST has been recognized for excellence, including in Inc. Magazine's 5,000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, in CRN's Tech Elite 250 and as a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For.

