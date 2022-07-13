Automotive-Industry Pioneer, NuVinAir, Grows Footprint to 32 States Nationwide

— Three Franchisees Expand Current Territories Amid Summer-Travel Spike, Creating Healthy Vehicle Interiors for Road-Trippers and Commuters —

DALLAS , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely create healthy vehicle interiors, today announced the company's expansion of its franchise program to new territories, adding Louisiana and Illinois as the 31st and 32nd state, respectively. The following franchise groups will bring the innovative products to new territories across the country:

NuVinAir North's Jason Freeland (currently serving Minnesota and Wisconsin ) will expand to Chicago and northern Illinois , his second expansion





NuVinAir Southeast's Susan and Bobby Hanley (currently serving Alabama , the Florida Panhandle , and Mississippi ) will expand to Louisiana regions in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and additional territories in Mississippi





NuVinAir CGR's Brad Scott (currently serving Charlotte - Greenville - Raleigh ) will expand to Winston-Salem , Wilmington , Jacksonville , and Fayetteville, NC

"I have been in the automotive space for over 20 years and have never seen a more effective solution for odor remediation than NuVinAir, especially during an unprecedented era when cleanliness is paramount," said Susan Hanley. "Since first franchising these products in 2020, we've been revolutionizing the Southeast's automotive market by giving drivers healthier, safer, and more confident commutes, which we can do even more successfully through our recent territory expansion."

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, the safest, fastest, and most effective way to provide healthy, clean vehicle interiors. The Cyclone is used with ReFresh and ReStore , respectively, to freshen a vehicle's interior, as well as eliminate extreme odor and reset the vehicle to a like-new condition. As part of the product portfolio, ReKlenz-X is a high-performance stain remover and an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses on vehicle surfaces. Also rounding out the offerings, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

"We treat our franchise groups as true business partners," said Marty Schoenthaler, Chief Franchise Officer of NuVinAir. "Given the ongoing shortage of rental cars, especially amid the huge spike in summer travel, there's a good reason why a majority of our franchise network has expanded their original territories to grow further with us."

About NuVinAir:

Based in Dallas and founded in 2019, NuVinAir is a franchise-supported company that creates healthy vehicle interiors for the automotive industry. With cleaning innovation and patented technology, the market leader caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog nuvinair.com/blog/ .

