Tencent Music Entertainment Group Introduces the First Producers Alliance in China's Music Industry to Promote Music Production Quality

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced the initiation of TME Producers Alliance, the first producer alliance in China's music industry to support full-circle high-quality music production, empowering talented producers to realize both artistic and commercial value.

The TME Producers Alliance has adopted a partnership structure to integrate resources at every stage, from music production, to promotion and distribution. Based on a professional content creation system and a healthy commercialization system, the TME Producers Alliance provides more opportunities for music producers and supports their career advancement and professional growth. It also connects producers with industry partners to create high-quality popular singles and maximize music exposure among music lovers.

In order to help producers with common challenges, such as a lack of resources or weak commercial distribution, the TME Producers Alliance has implemented financial incentives to support the career development of different types of producers.

As of the release time, around 90 talented producers from China, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries and regions have joined the TME Producers Alliance, including recent award winners of The 33rd Golden Melody Awards, such as Chris Hou, Huang Shao Yong, and Howe Chen. The alliance is now planning several initiatives, targeting to bring more superior music works from producers of different generations to all music lovers.

Going forward, TME will continue its efforts to provide platform resources to support the growth of producers and high-quality music creation, bringing music professionals a better stage and promoting the development of the original Chinese music market.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

