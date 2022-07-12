RDI Technologies Expands Motion Amplification® Portfolio With New On-the-Go Vibration Analysis; Adds Anywhere, Anytime Connectivity to Iris CM™

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies today unveiled Iris M™ Traveler , a camera-based vibration analysis solution that lets organizations quickly and easily capture, visualize, measure, and analyze millions of vibration measurements faster than ever. Iris M Traveler combines the power and precision of Motion Amplification® , a technology that allows users to capture movement undetected by the human eye, with a lightweight, fully equipped portable acquisition kit. With the agility of minimal setup and breakdown time, users can move faster and access tight spaces and logistically challenging environments while instantly visualizing and measuring vast quantities of data. Simply pick up the Iris M Traveler and go.

RDI Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Capture, visualize, measure, and analyze millions of vibration measurements faster than ever with Iris M™ Traveler.

"Organizations need compact and portable asset visualization tools for easier navigation in and around assets to facilitate quick decision making," says Mason McNally, Product Manager. "Iris M Traveler lets you take Motion Amplification® virtually anywhere for on-the-go vibration analysis."

Well-equipped for every situation, the Iris M Traveler features a single zoom lens with multiple fields of view, high-powered battery light, lightweight professional tripod, and the versatility of a rugged, 'hands-free' touch-screen tablet positioned comfortably around the neck for flexibility and maneuverability in hard-to-reach spaces. The Tablet Mode interface features new tap, touch, and swipe gestures for easy navigation and an intuitive and smooth RDI Acquisition and Motion Amplification® experience.

Iris CM, simplifies access to data across multiple devices and drives for real-time data insights.

Iris CM , a virtual vibration analysis solution that continuously monitors equipment while away, introduces software enhancements that allow the capture and synchronization of video data to any device or drive from anywhere in the world. The new capability means users can synchronize simultaneous historical data from multiple pieces of equipment located in different geographical regions and view the data collectively on any drive with an IP address, creating a command center approach to shared vibration data. This allows organizations with widespread locations to view, analyze and trend vibration data across the enterprise from a single source.

About RDI Technologies, Inc.

RDI Technologies is pioneering the camera as the sensor of the future because visualization is faster, safer, and makes the complex more simple. The company's proprietary technology platform powered by Motion Amplification® enables users to see and measure motion that is impossible to see with the human eye and could previously only be measured by contacting sensors. RDI's customers include some of the largest companies in the world, among them are Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, and Chevron. Learn more at www.rditechnologies.com .

Media Contact:

Holly Yalove

holly.yalove@rditechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RDI Technologies