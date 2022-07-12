Lady A to Perform Live at The Global Leadership Summit on August 5

Multiple Award-Winning Musical Group to Elevate Value of Arts

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leadership Network is excited to welcome Grammy-Award winning musical artist Lady A to The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) on August 5. Lady A will perform live in front of a studio audience at their headquarters in South Barrington, and via simulcast to more than 500 U.S. sites.

Multi-platinum trio Lady A will elevate the value of the arts at The Global Leadership Summit August 4-5 .

The group composed of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, shake things up with their release of their new single "Summer State of Mind" (BMLG Records) as they get fans in the mood for good times and great memories. Kicking off the new season with a shades-on sound, a beachball bounce and the trio's golden vocal blend, the carefree jam marks the first look at a new way of releasing music for the group. Determined to share fresh tracks whenever the spirit moves them, the trio plan to spontaneously release new music over the coming months, creating and connecting with fans in real time.

Ahead of their Request Line Tour, which kicks off on August 13, the multi-platinum trio will elevate the value of the arts into the Summit experience. "When you get to perform somewhere like the GLS, you know people are there to better themselves and the people around them," says Lady A musician Dave Haywood.

The Global Leadership Summit's two-day leadership event is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds. Guests may experience the event at a hosted simulcast location, online or in the studio audience at South Barrington, Ill.

About Global Leadership Network

Global Leadership Network, headquartered in the Chicago area, hosts the world's largest annual leadership event, The Global Leadership Summit. Through year-round events and free leadership resources, the GLN combines a blend of leadership education to serve the 2.5 million people who visit GlobalLeadership.org each year. Follow Global Leadership Network on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @glnsummit.

About Lady A

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has 11 No. 1s, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams, and a global touring footprint. They have earned CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" awards, five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination. For more information visit ladyamusic.com.

