Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Sign Partnership Agreement Focused on Network Transformation

Europe's biggest communication service provider chooses Google Cloud for first cloud-native trials in network and data analytics

BONN, Germany and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud today announced a new expanded partnership to define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry by bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Deutsche Telekom's network.

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud (PRNewswire)

Communication service providers are reimagining their network infrastructures with companies like Google Cloud to develop new network deployment models. By creating more secure, reliable, and scalable cloud-native networks, companies like Deutsche Telekom are better positioned to deliver elastic, high-capacity, high-bandwidth, and low-latency connectivity and value added services to their customers.

The first step of this expanded partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will focus on the following areas:

Core Network Services: Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will jointly pilot several network services such as 5G Standalone in Austria , as well as remote packet gateway functions, leveraging Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, a fully managed product that brings Google Cloud's infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed.

Network Analytics: Through Google Cloud's extensive expertise in data analytics, Deutsche Telekom will gain an even-deeper understanding of its networks to achieve accurate planning, optimized operations, and better customer experience management. Deutsche Telekom will pilot several use cases regarding anomaly detection, performance counter, and trace data in a first step in utilizing data-driven operations and automated workflows with open, Kubernetes-based solutions offered by Google Cloud.

Customer Experience Analytics: Deutsche Telekom will trial Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions in a joint proof of concept in order to improve actionable insights and better understanding of customer needs and optimize offerings.

"At Deutsche Telekom we are implementing our Leading Digital Telco strategy by investing in best-in-class network infrastructure and by establishing cloud-based service platforms," said Claudia Nemat, board member of Deutsche Telekom. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud by conducting trials in key areas that will allow us to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences."

"Communication service providers are increasingly looking for cloud-native solutions to advance the deployment of network functions and drive automation, elasticity, and scalability," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We believe our partnership with Deutsche Telekom will deliver significantly improved experiences for end users that will ultimately raise the standard for the telecommunications industry."

Deutsche Telekom has been working with Google for many years. In autumn 2021, Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems teamed up with Google Cloud to build and deliver sovereign cloud services to German public sector, enterprises, and healthcare firms. The first joint solution is already available to T-Systems customers.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 248 million mobile customers, 26 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. We provide fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 216,500 employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 108,8 billion Euros in the 2021 financial year. (All figures taken from the 2021 Annual Report)

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

