C2C GLOBAL, THE LARGEST ONLINE GOOGLE CLOUD COMMUNITY, HITS 25,000 MEMBERS AS GROWTH SKYROCKETS

As the popularity of cloud technology grows, more and more people are seeking ways to capture its potential

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2C Global , the largest independent worldwide community of Google Cloud users, announced today that in less than two years since its founding, it has gone from idea to a community of passionate users 25,000 strong. The community provides a space for Google Cloud users to come together, solve problems, and learn from cloud experts and one another how to unlock the power of the cloud.

C2C Global: The Google Cloud Customer Community (PRNewswire)

"The hockey stick growth our ecosystem is experiencing reflects the massive boom in Google Cloud adoption," said Josh Berman, President, C2C Global. "C2C fills the important need customers have to connect with those on or those supporting a similar journey. In this way, the C2C platform organizes itself around common customer journeys helping to readily identify and find relatable context not just content. We have created a dynamic, engaging and dedicated community that shows up each day to learn ways to capture the power of the Google Cloud. It's been amazing to watch this community flourish."

The C2C community represents a global cross section of business sectors - each having unique needs to better enable the use of the Google Cloud. Some of the top sectors that utilize C2C include: banking and financial services, insurance, retail, government administration, automotive and healthcare. In the community, Google Cloud customers in these sectors can quickly find and form timely, meaningful connections with other customers, with the right partners, and of course with community validated solutions to bring back to their companies.

As membership surges, so does the offerings and programming that C2C provides. In one community, C2C enables conversations about best practices and shareable advice in peer-to-peer formats. They have also launched specific vertical communities, the latest being Google Cloud for Startups, to tailor discussions and have established a calendar of events - both in person and virtual - designed to bring in leading experts to address the latest trends and tactics for using the Google Cloud.

"At Google, we rely on our customers for the collaboration and insight that makes innovation possible," said Kelly Ducourty, Google Vice President, Cloud GTM Strategy and Operations. "By providing unique learning and networking opportunities and fostering organic customer-to-customer connections, C2C Global is inviting the people of the Google Cloud ecosystem to support and guide the future of cloud technology. The rapid growth of the C2C membership proves that the community has set Google Cloud apart as a destination with market-leading solutions that enable every person and team to transform–and ultimately accelerate their digital transformation."

About C2C Global

At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.

