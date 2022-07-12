abillion sets a record for funds donated by an early-stage company

The company has donated US $2 million to drive sustainability around the world

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the emerging sustainability focused social media and e-commerce platform with over a million members globally, is unique in rewarding content creators for promoting sustainable practices to the platform's community. Content creators receive a financial incentive that can be used to donate to a coalition of 63 non-profits globally working on the frontlines of animal welfare, diet change, conservation and reforestation. The company's core product, the abillion app, has rapidly grown to over 1 million members in 163 countries, and 53,000 content creators have earned and donated US $2,000,000 to abillion's coalition of partners.

A core focus for the company's impact program is farm animal welfare. Farm animal sanctuaries serve an important function in rehabilitating animals from the factory farming industry and they serve their communities through educational initiatives that help people understand the impact of their food choices. Animal sanctuaries rely on abillion's funding to expand educational programs, purchase land, feed and supplies, and grow their capacity to serve animals and their communities. "During the pandemic, abillion enabled us to continue to raise funds for the rescued animals' food, medical care, fencing, building costs, and more. We are grateful for the support of abillion, who helped us get through this difficult time," says Hannah Mizuno, co-founder and Director of Development for Aloha Animal Sanctuary in Hawaii.

Globally, animal agriculture is also the largest contributor to deforestation. abillion supports two of the leading non-profits in the space, One Tree Planted, and Indonesia Indah Foundation. "We are extremely grateful to be partners with abillion. The company has helped us fund the planting of thousands of mangrove trees in Indonesia, and has expanded our reach to their members around the world. We're thrilled to see our community in Indonesia expand on the abillion app, spreading the message of a more sustainable and kind way of living to all," says Angela Jelita Richardson, Founder and Chairwoman, Indonesia Indah Foundation.

To celebrate this milestone, abillion has published a children's book titled Finding Impact. The story follows a lamb named Impact on his journey visiting animal sanctuaries around the world. The story will fascinate readers of all ages and educate children about the impact of their food choices. Profits from the sale of Finding Impact will benefit the organizations highlighted in the book.

"Reinventing social media and e-commerce for social good is key to our work at abillion. We will help billions of people make choices that are better for them and the planet. Thanks to our members worldwide, we're creating a massive impact for people, animals and nature. We're driven to create a revolution that makes sustainability a habit for everyone," says Vikas Garg, CEO & Founder of abillion.

Now available in 171 countries, the abillion app is becoming the global benchmark for sustainability. The app is available in English, Spanish, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

About abillion

At abillion, we're working to make sustainability a habit for everyone. The abillion app helps people discover, shop and review over 730,000 sustainable options from 90,000 consumer products companies and over 100,000 restaurants globally. Content creators on abillion are rewarded with credits that can be donated or saved for equity in abillion. Over a million people have joined the abillion movement, and through its giving program, abillion has donated over US $2 million to create impact around the world.

