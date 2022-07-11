Susan G. Komen® Announces The Return Of MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure And Walk Where You Are Across The U.S.

Susan G. Komen® Announces The Return Of MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure And Walk Where You Are Across The U.S.

Several Thousand Susan G. Komen Supporters Walking and Running to Help End Breast Cancer During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has announced the return of its annual Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure in 40 cities across the U.S. and the virtual Walk Where You Are event.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

Susan G. Komen's annual MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure series will return in 40 cities across the U.S.

This fall, from August through November and during National Breast Cancer Awareness month, several thousand dedicated individuals and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer will walk or run, in support of Susan G. Komen.

For many of the cities, this will be the first in-person race or walk since 2019.

Participants of the MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

For individuals who are not able to participate in an in-person event, Komen is holding a virtual Walk Where You Are on Saturday, Oct. 29.

"We are excited to welcome Race and Walk participants back in-person and virtually. This is our opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us this fall and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

"We welcome all members of our breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease," said Schneider. "The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are is a way for us to come together with a common goal of curing breast cancer and the funds raised by participants and company sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now."

Walk Where You Are Returns for Supporters Unable to Participate In Person



For those who are unable to participate in person, supporters can join Komen during a Walk Where You Are event on October 29. The virtual walk experience includes pre-event programming such as online meetups and virtual social hours to encourage connection between participants and staff and among fellow participants.

In 2021, Komen held a virtual, national event called Walk Where You Are that had tremendous participation during the pandemic. In 2021, 5,000 participants from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 8 countries spanning four continents participated in the virtual walk.

Locations and Dates for Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are

This year, the following cities will be holding a MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure:

August 28, 2022 – Madison, Wisconsin

September 10, 2022 – Memorial/ Bloomington, Illinois

September 10, 2022 – Louisville, Kentucky

September 17, 2022 – Hudson, Ohio

September 18, 2022 – Washington D.C.

September 18, 2022 – Wausau, Wisconsin

September 24, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia

September 24, 2022 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

September 25, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio

September 25, 2022 – Newport Beach, California

September 25, 2022 – Evansville, Indiana

October 1, 2022 – Buffalo, New York

October 1, 2022 – Memorial/ Springfield, Illinois

October 1, 2022 – San Francisco, California

October 1, 2022 – Chattanooga, Tennessee

October 1, 2022 – Houston, Texas

October 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, Texas

October 2, 2022 – Detroit, Michigan

October 2, 2022 – New York, New York

October 2, 2022 – Jackson, New Jersey

October 2, 2022 – Honolulu, Hawaii

October 8, 2022 – Los Angeles, California

October 8, 2022 – Miami / Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

October 8, 2022 – Charlotte, North Carolina

October 8, 2022 – Indianapolis, Indiana

October 8, 2022 – Rogers, Arkansas

October 8, 2022 – Omaha, Nebraska

October 9, 2022 – Murietta, California

October 9, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 15, 2022 – Manchester, Vermont

October 15, 2022 – Nashville, Tennessee

October 15, 2022 – Terre Haute, Indiana

October 22, 2022 – Hartford, Connecticut

October 22, 2022 – Dallas, Texas

October 22, 2022 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

October 23, 2022 – Denver, Colorado

October 29, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois

October 29, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana

October 29, 2022 – Boston, Massachusetts

October 29, 2022 – Walk Where You Are, Anywhere in the U.S. (Virtual Walk)

October 30, 2022 – Austin, Texas

November 6, 2022 – San Diego, California

"We are thrilled to have our participants from individuals and their families to national teams come together to help raise critical funds to support the breast cancer community through our research, patient care services, programs, education and policy work," said Schneider.

Bank of America and Walgreens are national sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are.

For more information on how to register for an event near you or for the virtual walk, go to: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/attend-events/race-for-the-cure/

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure