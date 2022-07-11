Last Call! The Slurpee Day Celebration Wraps Up Today on 7-Eleven's 95th Birthday

Customers Have One Final Day to Celebrate Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores

IRVING, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip hip hooray! Today is the most wonderful day of the year - aka 7/11, or better known as 7-Eleven, Inc.'s 95th birthday. This means today is the last day of this year's Slurpee Day celebration where customers can enjoy a FREE small Slurpee® drink courtesy of 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

It's Not Too Late!

Still haven't redeemed that free small Slurpee drink or planned on saving it for the big birthday today? Customers should run, not walk, to their local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store to get their Slurpee drink on ASAP. A coupon for one FREE small Slurpee drink was loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty app members on July 1 and made available for redemption through today only* - so what are you waiting for?!

Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards also have one more day to enjoy $1** deals on their favorite snacks at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Between $1 slices of pizza, roller grill items like taquitos, Big Bite® hot dogs and delicious snacks like birthday cake or s'mores muffins – customers are in for a treat.

Special Slurpee Drink Delivery!

To close out the Slurpee Day festivities with a bang, the convenience retailer is making it even easier to redeem the beloved frozen beverage on its birthday! Today, July 11, customers who are too busy celebrating to go in-store can enjoy their free Slurpee drink from home via 7NOW® delivery. And for a limited-time-only, new users of 7NOW can score a FREE pizza with their first delivery order using code PIZZA***. Try to find a better way to ward off those Monday blues than with a free Slurpee drink and free pizza.

"Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways - from creating a massive Slurpee cake with a renowned baker to delivering a Slurpee drink into space," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores."

Never Enough Slurpee Drinks

Slurpee drink connoisseurs who have already redeemed their free iconic frozen beverage should probably go ahead and sip on a Slurpee today anyway - it is 7-Eleven's big day, after all! Today, and every day this summer, customers can head to 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores—and order via 7NOW delivery—to sip on any flavor small Slurpee drink for just $1****. Consider trying Mango Lemonade, a summer Slurpee staple blended with a zesty mix of mango flavor and tart lemonade.

Although Slurpee Day festivities may be coming to a close, customers have a lot more to look forward to this summer – Brainfreeze Season™ is just getting started! Slurpee drink lovers can get their sipping on anywhere, anytime by downloading the 7NOW delivery app from the App Store or Google Play, or visiting 7NOW.com.

