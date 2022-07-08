MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report second quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Mr. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International's Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to the investor relations website, and select the link for the second quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events." A replay will be available at that same website until August 1, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is U.S. Toll Free: +1 (800) 891-3968, or Global: +1 (785) 424-1675. Please use conference ID MAR2Q22 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, August 2, 2022, until 8 (EST), Tuesday, August 9, 2022. To access the replay, call U.S. Toll Free: +1 (800) 753-8831 or Global: +1 (402) 220-0687.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website, and for the latest company news, visit Marriott News Center. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

