Shopoff Realty Investments Acquires 14 Acres of Westminster Mall, Including Former Sears Building for $46.3 Million

WESTMINSTER, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), announced today the acquisition of a 14.1-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which includes a now-vacant former Sears store. The property was purchased for $46.3 million from Seritage Growth Properties.

Shopoff Realty Investments (PRNewswire)

Mavik Capital Management, an opportunistic investment firm, provided $20 million in strategic financing in connection with the acquisition. Hankey Capital, a bridge lender based in Los Angeles, provided senior financing for the initial acquisition for the planned redevelopment of this portion of the Westminster Mall. Mark Strauss and Rob Quarton with Walker & Dunlop's Irvine office procured the senior debt on behalf of the sponsorship.

"As the owners of various retail and commercial properties across the country, being able to purchase a portion of the iconic Westminster Mall is an exciting opportunity for our firm," explained Shopoff President and CEO William Shopoff. "We look forward to working with the City of Westminster to determine the future of this fantastic property, and ultimately breathing new life into the property for the City and its residents."

The Westminster Mall houses approximately 1.3 million square feet of retail on approximately 90 acres, anchored by Target, JCPenny and Macy's. The acquisition of the former Sears portion of the property, represents a unique opportunity to acquire a significant site in a high-barrier-to-entry market in coastal Orange County, California.

The site features direct freeway access to I-405 and is located in a central area of the county, surrounded by various residential development that provides a steady customer base for the property. It is also only a 15-minute drive from Huntington State Beach, 7.5 miles from Knotts Berry Farm, 12 miles from the Irvine Business Complex and less than 13 miles from the Port of Long Beach.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 30-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 30-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

